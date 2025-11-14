Rhythms Beyond Borders: South Asian Artists Shine In The 2026 Grammy Nominations

Shakti
Celebrating over five decades of musical innovation, Shakti is a legendary ensemble that fused Indian classical traditions with jazz and Western improvisation, laying the foundation for what is now recognised as World Music. Formed in the 1970s by guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionists Ramnad Raghavan and Vikku Vinayakram, the group quickly captivated global audiences with its virtuosic acoustic fusion.
Renowned for their groundbreaking fusion of Indian classical music and modern improvisation, Shakti has continued to captivate audiences around the world for over five decades. After initial studio and live recordings, the members pursued solo endeavours, only to regroup in the late 1990s as Remember Shakti, welcoming new collaborators and expanding their cross-cultural musical dialogue.
Their 2023 release, This Moment, recorded across India, the U.S., and Canada, commemorated the ensemble’s 50th anniversary and won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album, highlighting the lasting innovation and vitality of their sound.
In addition, Shakti has received a nomination for Best Global Music Performance for their electrifying live interpretation of “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”, a performance that exemplifies their unique ability to weave Indian classical rhythms with contemporary improvisation, reaffirming their enduring impact on the world music stage.
Charu Suri
Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri continues to elevate India’s presence on the global music stage with a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her latest release, Shayan. Known for her fearless exploration across genres, Suri blends traditional jazz with Indian classical ragas, creating a sound that is both innovative and deeply rooted in her heritage.
A piano prodigy from South India, Suri began performing in concert halls at a young age, demonstrating a natural command of her instrument and a passion for musical storytelling. Beyond her solo work, she also contributed as a producer to Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, further cementing her influence in bridging Indian sounds with contemporary global music.
Siddhant Bhatia
Composer and vocalist Siddhant Bhatia brings the spiritual grandeur of India to the global stage with his album Sounds of Kumbha, nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammy Awards. Inspired by the epic Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, the project captures the energy, devotion, and cultural richness of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.
Commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh government as part of a cultural initiative and produced in collaboration with Network18 and HistoryTV18, the album is distributed internationally through Universal Music India. Spanning 12 tracks and featuring over 50 musicians from India and abroad, Sounds of Kumbha blends live field recordings, ancient mantras, and contemporary compositions crafted by Bhatia alongside SoulTrax Studios in New Delhi. (Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/)
The album is an immersive auditory journey, reflecting the spiritual fervour of the Mahakumbh, which this year welcomed over 600 million pilgrims, while showcasing the depth and vibrancy of Indian musical heritage for audiences around the world.
Raja Kumari
Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari has earned a nomination at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards as a featured artist on composer-producer Siddhant Bhatia’s visionary project, Sounds of Kumbha* – Durga Trance, which is competing in the Best Global Music Album category.
Launched in November 2025, Sounds of Kumbha is an immersive, spiritually charged album shaped by the energy and symbolism of the historic Mahakumbha festival. This gathering embodies faith, collective devotion, and cultural legacy.
For Raja Kumari, this nomination marks a new milestone. It is her second Grammy nod, following her earlier recognition as a songwriter for Iggy Azalea. This moment also reflects a meaningful point in her artistic journey. From her beginnings as a classical dance prodigy to becoming a boundary-pushing force in hip-hop, Sounds of Kumbha represents a powerful reconnection with her cultural foundation, one enriched by years of evolution and reinvention.
Hannan Hussain
Brooklyn-based filmmaker and photographer Hannan Hussain continues to make waves on the global creative scene with his nomination for the music video “So Be It” by Clipse, where he served as video director alongside producer Daniel Order.
The son of South Asian immigrants, Hannan has carved a distinct space in visual storytelling, known for transforming fleeting moments into powerful cinematic experiences. Entirely self-taught, his work blurs the line between stillness and motion, whether through dynamic, high-energy sequences or quiet, contemplative frames. Each project he undertakes reflects an immersive sensitivity to his subjects, offering viewers an intimate, sensory connection that defines his artistic signature.
This Grammy nomination stands as a testament to his vision, creativity, and growing influence as a South Asian voice shaping contemporary visual culture.
Lara Raj – Katseye
The 2026 Grammy nominations spotlight Katseye, the six-member “global girl group” from Hybe and Geffen’s The Debut: Dream Academy. With members from Filipino, Korean, Indian (Lara Raj), Swiss-Ghanaian, Venezuelan-Cuban, and Chinese-Singaporean backgrounds, Katseye represents global diversity in pop music.
Their tracks, Gnarly and Gabriela, earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while the group’s Best New Artist nomination marks a historic moment for Asian and global girl groups on the Grammy stage. Katseye’s rise is a testament to representation, boundary-breaking, and global pop innovation.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
This year’s ceremony will once again spotlight the rich and diverse sounds of Indian music, celebrating the talent of South Asian artists on one of the world’s most prestigious musical stages.
