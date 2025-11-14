Rhythms Beyond Borders: South Asian Artists Shine In The 2026 Grammy Nominations

India’s musical brilliance shines brighter than ever as artists of South Asian origin make a powerful mark on the global stage. The Recording Academy has recognised an outstanding lineup of talent, including Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia, Charu Suri, and several other South Asian trailblazers, at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

This year’s nominations highlight the incredible diversity, depth, and innovation of South Asian artistry, as musicians continue to blend cultural heritage with contemporary sounds, captivating global audiences along the way.

Here’s to celebrating these phenomenal South Asian voices who are reshaping the global soundscape and amplifying the boundless rhythm of our cultural spirit, a defining moment of pride for South Asian music on the world stage.

Final Nominations List 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Anoushka Shankar

Sitarist, composer, and global performer Anoushka Shankar continues to make India proud with multiple nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Her latest EP, Chapter III: We Return to Light, which features sarod maestro Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, has been nominated for Best Global Music Album.

Anoushka Shankar has reached an extraordinary landmark, becoming the Indian woman with the most Grammy nominations, now totalling 12 and 13.

Her latest work blends the richness of Indian classical music with contemporary soundscapes, showcasing Shankar’s enduring ability to bridge heritage and innovation with unmatched artistry.

Adding to her accolades, their mesmerising track “Daybreak” is also nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, honouring outstanding new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.

A true ambassador of Indian classical music, Shankar’s recognition this year reaffirms her place as one of the most powerful voices carrying India’s rich musical heritage onto the world stage. She graced ANOKHI Magazine’s Summer 2007 cover, and interviewed with CEO Raj Girn – read her full interview here.