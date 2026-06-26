PRIDE MONTH SPECIAL: Why Queer South Asian Theatre Deserves The Spotlight

At first, I struggled to understand where the play was taking me, but as the story unfolded, its meaning became impossible to ignore. Kainchee Lagaa follows Billo, a trans sex worker in Lahore dreaming of a better future, and her estranged brother Arsalan, a Pakistani-Canadian man haunted by his family’s past. Though separated by distance and circumstance, their lives gradually move toward a long-awaited and emotionally charged reunion. Its companion piece, Jhooti, centres on a trans woman seeking safety while carrying everything she owns in a plastic bag. What begins as a plea for protection soon spirals into a story of survival, deception, and vulnerability. Together, the two plays offer a powerful exploration of the lives of Brown trans people, weaving together themes of identity, family, truth, and resilience in a way that is both unsettling and unforgettable. Acha Bacha A 2018 stage production staged by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Theatre Passe Muraille. In Acha Bacha, Zaya lives at the intersection of faith, identity, and family expectation. For years, he navigates the delicate balance between his religious upbringing and his queer selfhood, attempting to hold both worlds without fracture. Written by Bilal Baig and directed by Brendan Healy, the play examines queer identity within the Pakistani diaspora, particularly within the framework of Muslim family life in Canada. It explores the tension between belonging and authenticity, and the emotional cost of existing between worlds that often refuse to accept each other fully. At its heart, Acha Bacha reflects on intimacy, inheritance, and survival, questioning what it means to love within constraints and whether love alone is enough to bridge deeply divided realities. Dil Ka

While researching queer theatre and the stories being told on stage today, I came across Dil Ka and immediately felt it deserved a place on this list. The play follows Zahra, a 26-year-old Pakistani woman preparing to meet a prospective arranged marriage match. Set largely in her family’s kitchen, the play follows Zahra as she cooks biryani for the groom’s family, but beneath the familiar rituals lies a deeper exploration of identity, expectation, and the desires of the heart. Through an intimate and culturally rich lens, Dil Ka examines the tension between tradition and self-discovery, making it a compelling addition to contemporary queer theatre.

Through an intimate, confessional style, the play delves into the layered experience of a queer Muslim woman caught between the responsibilities placed upon her and the future she envisions for herself.

As Zahra navigates questions of identity, love, and belonging, the act of preparing biryani takes on a deeper significance. The dish becomes a powerful symbol of the qualities society expects from the ideal bride, revealing how culture, family, and gender expectations are often woven together, much like the ingredients of a carefully crafted recipe.

Bijuriya

Another production that caught my attention was Bijuriya, a bold and genre-defying solo performance created and performed by queer South Asian artist and composer Gabriel Dharmoo. Rather than following a traditional theatrical structure, the show moves fluidly between drag, music, storytelling, comedy, and vocal experimentation, creating a vibrant exploration of identity and self-expression.

At the heart of the production is an ongoing conversation between Gabriel and his drag alter ego, Bijuriya. Through this dynamic relationship, the performance examines what it means to navigate multiple identities while challenging fixed ideas of gender, culture, and belonging. Original songs, lip-syncing, spoken word, Bollywood influences, and experimental soundscapes come together to create a theatrical experience that is as playful as it is thought-provoking.

Part of the Queer Voices Canada series, Bijuriya celebrates the intersections of queerness and South Asian identity.

While the number of queer plays may not be extensive, their influence on theatre has been significant. By telling stories of identity, love, acceptance, and resilience, these productions have helped bring LGBTQ+ experiences to the forefront and encouraged important conversations both on and off the stage.

As society continues to embrace greater inclusivity, queer theatre remains an important space for diverse voices and authentic storytelling. These plays remind audiences of the power of representation and the lasting impact that honest, meaningful stories can have.