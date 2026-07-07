Cover Stories / Cover Story: Papa Don’t Preach’s Fashion Architect Shubhika Sharma On Creating Fearless Self-Expression & Dressing Without Permission

Cover Story: Papa Don’t Preach’s Fashion Architect Shubhika Sharma On Creating Fearless Self-Expression & Dressing Without Permission

Cover Stories Jul 07, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , ,

Raj Girn

Author

Raj Girn is an award-winning media personality, confidence coach, consultant and mentor. Bio: Click here to know about founder, Read testimonial...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE