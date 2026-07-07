Cover Story: Papa Don’t Preach’s Fashion Architect Shubhika Sharma On Creating Fearless Self-Expression & Dressing Without Permission

Who is Shubhika outside of Papa Don’t Preach? Has there ever been pressure to become a version of yourself to fit the fashion industry?



People are often surprised when they meet me because they expect me to be exactly like the brand-loud, colorful, constantly social, and always dressed up.

The reality couldn’t be more different. I’m actually a deeply introverted person. I love books, quiet mornings, yoga, long walks, and disappearing into my own little world. I don’t have a huge social circle, I don’t enjoy small talk, and networking has never come naturally to me.

The fashion industry often rewards visibility and constant social engagement. I’ve always admired people who can effortlessly walk into a room and make connections, but that’s simply not how I’m wired.

I’ve also never looked at fashion through a purely fashion lens. For me, it’s one of many ways people express themselves. That’s probably why I’ve never been particularly interested in trends or trying to fit into what the industry expects a designer to be.

Over time, I’ve realized that trying to become someone else is exhausting. The older I’ve become, the more comfortable I’ve become simply being myself.

Has building a public-facing brand ever made it harder to know who you are privately? Do people assume they know you because they know your brand?



Interestingly, no. If anything, building Papa Don’t Preach has made me even more aware of the difference between a brand personality and a human being.

People assume I’m this rebellious, pink-loving, rock-and-roll girl who’s always out at parties. In reality, I’m a vegetarian homebody who would much rather spend an evening reading than attending an event. I’m deeply spiritual, I don’t drink, and I enjoy a very quiet life.

For a long time, I kept that side of myself fairly private because faith can feel like a very personal thing, especially in a world that is increasingly polarized. As I’ve grown older, though, I’ve become much more comfortable allowing every part of who I am to exist together-the entrepreneur, the creator, and the spiritual seeker.

I don’t think they’re separate identities anymore.

What parts of yourself exist inside Papa Don’t Preach that most people do not notice? If someone spent one ordinary day with you, what would they discover that doesn’t show up online?



People would probably discover how ordinary my life actually is. I spend most days in comfortable clothes. I’m usually makeup-free and happiest with a cup of chai, my family, my cats, and a good book. Fashion isn’t something I perform every single day.

The brand is my alter ego in many ways.

It’s like having another version of yourself who gets to walk into the world with complete confidence and joy. I often joke that Papa Don’t Preach is my Sasha Fierce. That doesn’t make either version less authentic. They’re simply different expressions of the same person.

What identities do you hold most closely today-entrepreneur, creator, daughter, woman, leader, dreamer, or something else? And when do you feel most like yourself?



One of the biggest lessons my spiritual practice has taught me is to become a little less attached to labels. Every identity can become comforting, but it can also become limiting.

Today, I don’t feel the need to define myself by a single role. I’m grateful that I get to create, build, lead, and learn, but none of those things fully capture who I am. What matters more to me is whether I’m becoming a kinder human being.

I probably feel most like myself on slow days-when I’m traveling, practicing yoga, reading, or simply being fully present with the people I love. Presence has become far more meaningful to me than productivity.

What has success given you that you didn’t expect, and what has it not solved?



When I was younger, success felt very measurable. It was getting onto a runway. Seeing your work in a magazine. Dressing someone famous. Opening a store.

The interesting thing is that every time you reach one milestone, another one quietly appears. You realize that external markers of success are constantly moving.

What success has given me, unexpectedly, is people. Some of the most remarkable women I’ve met have come into my life because of my work. They’ve opened their homes to me, shared their experiences, championed my journey, and reminded me what generosity looks like.

Traveling also helped me rediscover India. As a child, I’d romanticized the West through the books I read. Ironically, it was only after traveling abroad and meeting proud South Asian women building incredible businesses that I truly fell in love with my own culture.

What success hasn’t solved is the ability to feel present all the time. That’s still an everyday practice.

I’ve realized that peace doesn’t arrive

with achievement. It’s cultivated separately.