The Best Runway Moments: Inside IFE’s 18th Edition Runway Showcase

Explore the IFE 18th Edition runway showcase featuring international designers, couture fashion, and standout runway moments.

Held at Toronto Congress Centre on April 16–17, 2026, the 18th Edition of International Fashion Encounter (IFE) took place during the Living Luxe Design Show, bringing together international fashion, luxury design, and creative expression for two evenings of immersive runway experiences inspired by this year’s “Whimsical Garden” theme.

Each evening began with doors opening and red carpet arrivals at 7:30 PM, welcoming guests into an atmosphere of fashion-forward elegance before the runway presentations officially commenced at 9:00 PM.

The April 16 showcase featured Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections from an internationally diverse lineup including Fayah, Angela Huntington, KH Luxury, and Sergio Tirado México. Designers presented collections that blended contemporary silhouettes with cultural influences, craftsmanship, and statement runway storytelling.

On April 17, the spotlight shifted to couture fashion, featuring collections from House of DWIR, Rita Tesolin, Lafalux Couture, and Whyte Couture. The evening highlighted elevated couture craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and dramatic runway moments that reflected both timeless glamour and modern luxury aesthetics.

Set against the backdrop of one of Toronto’s luxury lifestyle and design showcases, the event merged fashion, interiors, entertainment, and experiential design into a dynamic celebration of creativity and global style.