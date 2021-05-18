Established in 1992, AIM For SEVA is a Canadian not-for-profit charity based in Ontario with a focus on providing education to the most disadvantaged children in India as a way out of child labour and poverty. AIM stands for “All India Movement”, and Seva which, as we know, is a part of our South Asian culture’s ideology of service. In a special fundraising collaboration, AIM for Seva has partnered up with Puja Amin of Sanskriti Arts and BollyCORE Inc. for an upcoming virtual BollyCORE Movathon on Sunday May 30th to raise funds for these kids

Our Charity: AIM For Seva

Launched In: September 1992

Founder (s)/President of Toronto Chapter: Dr. Terry Papneja

Founder (s)/AIMS Worldwide: Swami Dayananda Saraswati

City, Country: Toronto, Canada

Mission Statement: To extend reach of education to every poor and disadvantaged child across the nation through the concept of Student Hostel (Free Student Home) near the government school.

Target Market: Friends/family/Small to large businesses.

Puja Amin from Sanskriti Arts shares the journey of their collaboration with AIM for Seva.

AIM for SEVA (AIM) is a Canadian not-for-profit charity (BN: 861308906 RR0001), registered in Ontario that is reaching out to the poorest of the poor in India by adopting the most effective and sustainable route to reducing poverty: Education. Seva or ‘to serve’ is a longstanding tradition of the Indian culture. Underprivileged children in rural, tribal and urban areas are “served” by providing healthy living conditions.

We believe that as citizens of the world, it is our moral obligation to empower those in need by creating sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty.

Poised to become a global economic power, India is faced with an ironical challenge – while on one hand India is prospering leaps and bounds, on the other there is a sizeable population, which is untouched by the ripples of prosperity. Child labor abounds due to abject poverty of the less privileged, those living in urban slums, rural and tribal areas. The ever-widening gap between the mainstream and the marginalized has become a silent emergency.

Bridging this gap is the calling of AIM for SEVA (AIM). An All India Movement for “People to care for People”, AIM’s approach is based on providing education in an environment that breeds and nurtures inherent talent.

Most of the targeted children have a remote possibility of acquiring basic education due to lack of means and inaccessibility of schools. These children are brought under the care of the wardens at student residences, specially built for these children by AIM. They are given well rounded education in a compassionate environment: Discipline for success, moral values for upright living and instruction to make them job-ready. Each child receives free residential accommodation, education, tuition, vocational training, training in extra-curricular activities like handicrafts, music, dance and sports along with nutritious meals and medical aid. These student homes have now become the growing hubs for sustainable change.

Your sponsorship enables children to study and grow in a supportive and caring environment. Child sponsorship is a relationship between you and the child who would otherwise have no hope of getting out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

The entire world has been massively impacted by COVID-19. If you’re doing okay during this crisis, we need to come together to help the most vulnerable. We are appealing to you to help the poorest children from rural India who are struggling to meet their basic needs of food, shelter and education.

Please join us on a virtual zoom platform with your families for a special BollyCORE! (World Fusion) Dance Fitness style ​movathon followed by a scavenger hunt. COVID-19 has made life challenging but know that AIM for SEVA remains committed to making education accessible to every child in remote areas of India!

All donations/sponsors who have raised or donated $1,000 CAD or more by May 25, 2021, will receive a complimentary lunch from Chaska for 5 guests. Donations of $2500 CAD or more will receive lunch from Chaska for 10 guests. Deliveries will be at 1 location within the GTA on Sunday May 30, 2021, from 12pm-2pm.

Join us for BollyCORE! With Puja Amin, Shreya and Miggie

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Check In: 10.45 AM

Event Starts: 11.00 AM

Event Ends: 12:30 PM

We’ve made this really simple.

Register & sign up for the 2021 Virtual Movathon

Create your fundraising page

Personalize the page and start sending it out to everyone you know!

We encourage each family to raise $100 CAD in pledges. Your fundraising efforts make education accessible to every child in remote areas of India! Your fundraising makes a difference!

Visit https://www.aimforseva.ca/for-donors-sponsors/walk-to-educate/

All Photos Courtesy of AIM for Seva and Sanskriti Arts

Main Image Photo Credit: AIM for Seva