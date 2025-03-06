Montreal Natyanjali: Celebrating 10 Years of Indian Classical Dance & Artistic Excellence
Community Spotlight Mar 06, 2025
Param des Arts is thrilled to present the 10th Anniversary of Montreal Natyanjali, a milestone celebration of classical Indian dance in Montreal. Taking place on Saturday, March 29 at Collège Ahuntsic, this landmark event will unite top-tier artists and passionate dancers from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and the U.S., celebrating a decade of excellence.
Inspired by the timeless Natyanjali tradition, Montreal Natyanjali showcases the grace, rhythm, and storytelling of Indian classical dance forms such as Bharathanatyam, Kathakali, Odissi, and Kathak. This special edition will include a live music ensemble, reflecting on the past decade while embracing a vibrant future of artistic growth.
The festival features exclusive performances from renowned artists, emerging talent, and dance institutions, offering unique interpretations of India’s rich cultural heritage. Special retrospectives will also honor the event’s decade-long impact.
“Celebrating ten years of Montreal Natyanjali highlights the dedication of our artists, audiences, and community. It strengthens our commitment to cultural appreciation, artistic collaboration, and promoting Indian classical dance in Canada,” says Deepa Nallappan, artistic director of Param des Arts.
This year’s highlight will be live performances, where dancers and musicians unite, enhancing the deep connection between these two art forms. Local talent will share the stage with artists from neighboring provinces and the U.S., embodying the event’s mission to unite communities through dance.
Don’t miss this grand celebration of rhythm, grace, and devotion. Experience the divine through dance at Montreal Natyanjali’s 10th Anniversary.
Follow behind-the-scenes with founder Deepa Nallappan: www.instagram.com/p/DGx6_
Event Information:
MONTREAL NATYANJALI
Saturday, March 29
Collège Ahuntsic, Espace le vrai monde?, 9155 Rue St-Hubert, H2M 1Y8
The show is 2:45 pm–7:45 pm, doors open at 2pm
Tickets $10-$20: Montreal Natyanjali tickets (early bird prices $5-$10 until March 7)
Buy Tickets: www.montrealparam.ca/param-
