Community Spotlight / Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones

Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones

Community Spotlight Dec 19, 2020

Shay Paresh

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows