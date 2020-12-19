Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
Community Spotlight Dec 19, 2020
Shay Paresh has been dealing with hyperpigmentation and acne scars and she realized that there wasn’t anything out there to handle the melanin-rich skintones such as hers. So she decided to do something about it. Introducing Shayde Beauty!
My Business: Shayde Beauty
Founder: Shay Paresh
Country: New York City, New York
Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Launched In: 2018
Mission Statement: Skincare made for melanin in mind.
Target Market: Men and women.
What We Offer: Skincare to help with hyperpigmentation and acne scars.
Founder Shay Paresh shares their journey.
