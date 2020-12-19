Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones

Shay Paresh has been dealing with hyperpigmentation and acne scars and she realized that there wasn’t anything out there to handle the melanin-rich skintones such as hers. So she decided to do something about it. Introducing Shayde Beauty!

My Business: Shayde Beauty

Founder: Shay Paresh

Country: New York City, New York

Launched In: 2018

Mission Statement: Skincare made for melanin in mind.

Target Market: Men and women.

What We Offer: Skincare to help with hyperpigmentation and acne scars.

Founder Shay Paresh shares their journey.

My years working in media taught me a number of things. The most obvious was that melanin-rich skin was being underserved. Even though the beauty industry is a nearly $1.4 trillion USD market, many of its most commanding brands ignore the needs of deep and dark complexions from formulations to marketing.

After a lifetime of acne scars and hyperpigmentation, this added insult to injury for me. It confirmed that my years of struggle were actually caused by an industry-wide oversight. In fact, the real problem was that no one was making products for me. SHAYDE Beauty was born to serve this market and create skincare with melanin in mind.

SHAYDE BEAUTY places a focus on those who have historically lacked representation in the beauty industry. We also strive to be an intergenerational brand. Many of the upcoming products are inspired by generations of women in my family.

Our formulations were created to prioritize the needs of melanin-rich skin. This means that skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and acne scars are treated more effectively.

We are offering:

The Brightening Serum (Which is our top seller)

The Brightening Serum dramatically reduces the appearance of acne scars and dark marks with the power of Vitamin C, Green Tea, and Kojic Acid.

The Overnight Glow Up

This overnight mask will reduce the appearance of a broad array of discolouration including dark spots and post-acne marks. Infused with Niacinamide, Kojic acid, Coffee Bean Extract, and Vitamin B12, this little bottle packs a powerful punch. Our potent formula illuminates the skin and gently exfoliates, giving you a fresh glow up.

RESET Luxe Night Cream

This skin brightening night cream helps boost an even skin tone. This antioxidant rich formula contains power ingredients such as Niacinamide, Lemon Extract, Rosemary Leaf, and Chamomile to help boost the skin’s collagen production and cell turnover.

Eye Cream Coming Soon!

So many of us struggle with dark circles, so we’ve been developing the ultimate eye cream. We’re so excited to introduce it in 2021!