The Voice Gavel Club, a Toronto-based organization focused on helping youth develop public speaking and life skills, will be having their annual charity evening on Saturday June 25, 2022. celebrate this year’s roster of youth speakers, as well as raise money to help child victims of abuse.

My Organization/Event: The Voice Gavel Club: Youth Serving Youth Fundraiser For World Life Institute Canada

City: Toronto, Canada

Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook

Website: www.thevoicegavelclub.com and www.worldlifeinstitute.ca

Email: [email protected]

Launched: 1987

Founders: Dr. Asaf Durakovic (World Life Institute), Lubna Zaid (The Voice Gavel Club)

Mission Statement: Our vision is to broaden the scope of our speaking and humanitarian activities.

Target Market: All Donors and Most importantly Attendees and Youth 18 to 30.

Here’s information on their upcoming fundraising gala by Lubna Zaid, Founder and President of The Voice Gavel Club:

The Voice Gavel Club is a youth public speaking and leadership component affiliated with Toastmasters International. Toast Masters International is a non-profit organization that operates clubs worldwide with the goal of helping members improve their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills since 1924. We work tirelessly to set an example of leadership within the club and our community.

Each member of the organization is expected to stand out and step up during our monthly club fundraisers, our humanitarian events, and on a day-to-day basis to keep the conduct of the club disciplined. Our meetings revolve around sharpening our ability to communicate through public speaking exercises and competition. We take these skills and put them into practice at our events and fundraisers, where we are determined to get our message across and get people on our side.

Here is more information about our upcoming Gala:

For ticket information please contact: Lubna Zaidi at 416-219-4748.

Check out the complete event details by clicking here: www.thevoicegavelclub.com/events

The Gavel Club 2022 Graduation

Here are the details of the Fundraiser:

Youth Serving Youth Fundraiser: Saturday June 25, 2022 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Toronto Airport West, 5444 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON, L4W 2L2

Other highlights will include: a bazaar (from 3pm to 5pm), meet and greet 5pm to 5:30 and an evening featuring a fashion show, evening’s special guests including Ms. Ontario Canada, various MPs and MPPs, live music, a fabulous dinner and a collective celebration of the The Voice Gavel Club’s 2022 Graduates.

For ticket information please contact: Lubna Zaidi at 416-219-4748.

Check out the complete event details by clicking here: www.thevoicegavelclub.com/events

All Photos Courtesy Of The Voice Gavel Club/ World Life Institute