Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
Community Spotlight Jun 21, 2022
The Voice Gavel Club, a Toronto-based organization focused on helping youth develop public speaking and life skills, will be having their annual charity evening on Saturday June 25, 2022. celebrate this year’s roster of youth speakers, as well as raise money to help child victims of abuse.
My Organization/Event: The Voice Gavel Club: Youth Serving Youth Fundraiser For World Life Institute Canada
City: Toronto, Canada
Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook
Website: www.thevoicegavelclub.com and www.worldlifeinstitute.ca
Email: [email protected]
Launched: 1987
Founders: Dr. Asaf Durakovic (World Life Institute), Lubna Zaid (The Voice Gavel Club)
Mission Statement: Our vision is to broaden the scope of our speaking and humanitarian activities.
Target Market: All Donors and Most importantly Attendees and Youth 18 to 30.
Here’s information on their upcoming fundraising gala by Lubna Zaid, Founder and President of The Voice Gavel Club:
The Voice Gavel Club is a youth public speaking and leadership component affiliated with Toastmasters International. Toast Masters International is a non-profit organization that operates clubs worldwide with the goal of helping members improve their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills since 1924. We work tirelessly to set an example of leadership within the club and our community.
Each member of the organization is expected to stand out and step up during our monthly club fundraisers, our humanitarian events, and on a day-to-day basis to keep the conduct of the club disciplined. Our meetings revolve around sharpening our ability to communicate through public speaking exercises and competition. We take these skills and put them into practice at our events and fundraisers, where we are determined to get our message across and get people on our side.
Here is more information about our upcoming Gala:
The Gavel Club 2022 Graduation
Here are the details of the Fundraiser:
Youth Serving Youth Fundraiser: Saturday June 25, 2022 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Toronto Airport West, 5444 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON, L4W 2L2
Other highlights will include: a bazaar (from 3pm to 5pm), meet and greet 5pm to 5:30 and an evening featuring a fashion show, evening’s special guests including Ms. Ontario Canada, various MPs and MPPs, live music, a fabulous dinner and a collective celebration of the The Voice Gavel Club’s 2022 Graduates.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs