You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 01, 2020
Back to school is here. Whether you are in class, hybrid or completely online, these latest offerings from the tech world will get put you in good shape!
Price: $1699-$1959 CAD
Features: This is like a PC and a tablet in one and allows users to stream, browse and experience crisp, clear screen capabilities. One cool feature when looking at anything on the screen is the Quantum Dot technology that keeps your display brilliant even in direct sunlight, perfect for students who want to move their classroom from indoors to the great outdoors.
Price: $499.99 CAD
Features: These latest headphones from Sony have the best features such as touch control, noise cancelling technology and also other cool features like adjustable sound based on one’s environment and a feature that cuts out the music even when you speak to someone out loud.
Price: $549.99 CAD
Features: This is one of the latest fitness trackers and smartwatches on the market. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with over 120 home workout programs to choose from. It also pairs with a Samsung phone or tv seamlessly and as users work out, it’ll display their heart rate in real time. The Galaxy Watch 3 also offers customizable app combinations, that are viewable at a quick glance. The smartwatch also records sleep REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time to score and help improve the quality of sleep.
Price: $479 CAD
Features: The latest google phone comes with a 5.8” screen, a 12.2MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. Storage options include 6GB RAM and 128GB in additional storage. Some other cool features include a 3140mAh battery that has fast-charging and an optimization feature that optimizes the apps you use the most and the least so that battery power is efficiently managed.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
