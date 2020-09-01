You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Back to school is here. Whether you are in class, hybrid or completely online, these latest offerings from the tech world will get put you in good shape!

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Price: $1699-$1959 CAD

Features: This is like a PC and a tablet in one and allows users to stream, browse and experience crisp, clear screen capabilities. One cool feature when looking at anything on the screen is the Quantum Dot technology that keeps your display brilliant even in direct sunlight, perfect for students who want to move their classroom from indoors to the great outdoors.

Sony WH-100XM4 Headphones

Price: $499.99 CAD

Features: These latest headphones from Sony have the best features such as touch control, noise cancelling technology and also other cool features like adjustable sound based on one’s environment and a feature that cuts out the music even when you speak to someone out loud.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Price: $549.99 CAD

Features: This is one of the latest fitness trackers and smartwatches on the market. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with over 120 home workout programs to choose from. It also pairs with a Samsung phone or tv seamlessly and as users work out, it’ll display their heart rate in real time. The Galaxy Watch 3 also offers customizable app combinations, that are viewable at a quick glance. The smartwatch also records sleep REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time to score and help improve the quality of sleep.

Google Pixel 4A

Price: $479 CAD

Features: The latest google phone comes with a 5.8” screen, a 12.2MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. Storage options include 6GB RAM and 128GB in additional storage. Some other cool features include a 3140mAh battery that has fast-charging and an optimization feature that optimizes the apps you use the most and the least so that battery power is efficiently managed.

