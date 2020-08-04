Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 04, 2020
Give your BBQ some Desi flavour with a few creative spins on the traditional Indian street food. Go ahead and heat up that grill!
The Classic Grilled Corn (Bhuttas)
Ingredients:
6 fresh shucked corn
1 lemon sliced into 6 wedges
½ butter or ghee
1 tablespoon chaat masala
1 teaspoon ground chili
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon cumin
Fresh coriander, chopped, optional
Directions:
- Preheat grill on high. While grill is warming, to make the spice mix, mix chaat masala, ground chili, salt, and cumin in a small bowl and set aside.
- Grill corn on BBQ with lid closed, until done, approximately 10 mins.
- Remove corn from grill, and brush with butter.
- Sprinkle spice mix over butter corn, and squirt fresh lemon juice over corn. Sprinkle fresh coriander if desired and serve immediately.
Samosa Pizza
Ingredients (makes 4 small pizzas):
4 pre-made naan breads
Yogurt (for taste)
To Make The Sauce:
1 cup coriander leaves, stems removed
½ piece of ginger
½ lime, juiced
1 fresh chili
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Salt to taste
Water for consistency
Toppings:
1 large potato, diced
½ cup peas
1 small onion, diced
½ cup paneer, diced
1 teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground chili
Salt to taste
Directions:
- To make the samosa toppings, add a drizzle of oil to a warm pan. Add onion and potato and cook for 6-8 mins or until soft. Add cumin, garam masala, chili, and paneer, continue to cook for 5 mins. Add peas and salt, cook for a few minutes and remove from heat.
- To make the sauce, add chili, ginger, lime juice, and splash of water to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add coriander and cumin to the blender, and blend until smooth. Taste and add salt. Set aside.
- Preheat one side of the BBQ.
- To assemble the pizza, take the naan and spread 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on the naan, leave a small edge for holding.
- Top with samosa filling.
- Place on the non-heated side of the grill, rotate after 3 minutes and grill for a few more minutes until char marks appear. Serve with yogurt.
Butter Chicken Pizza
Ingredients:
2 chicken breast, cubed
1 small red onion, sliced thinly
½ cup hot pepper rings, drained
2 cups shredded mozzarella
4 pre-made naan breads
¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped
To Make The Sauce:
¼ cup heavy cream
1 cup passata or canned diced tomatoes
1 small onion, finely diced
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1 teaspoon ginger paste
1 teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground chili
½ teaspoon ground coriander
Salt to taste
Directions:
- To prepare chicken, add a drizzle of oil to a pan and warm to medium heat. Add cubed chicken to pan. Season with salt and pepper, toss and cook until done and chicken is lightly browned. Set aside
- To prepare sauce, add a drizzle of oil to a pan and add onions. Cook onions until soft and add garlic and ginger. Fry until fragrant, about 20-30 seconds. Add garam masala, cumin and coriander and cook until fragrant, another 20-30 seconds. Add chili, tomato/passata and salt, and let simmer for approximately 15 minutes until thickened. If diced tomatoes were used, remove from heat and blend sauce until smooth. Place sauce back on the heat, and add cream and warm. Remove from heat and let cool.
- Preheat one side of the BBQ.
- To assemble the pizzas, take a naan and spread 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on the naan, leave a small edge for holding.
- Top with chicken, red onion, hot peppers and cheese.
- Place on the non-heated side of the grill, rotate after 3 minutes and grill for a few more minutes until cheese melts. Sprinkle with fresh coriander and serve.
Taters With Tandoori Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
1 cup yogurt
2 tablespoon tandoori masala
½ lime, juiced
Salt to taste
12 baby potatoes, wash and halved
Directions:
- Heat grill and add a pan. Toss baby potatoes in oil and place in the pan. Grill until potatoes are soft.
- To make dripping sauce, add yogurt, masala and lime juice in bowl and mix. Add salt if desired. Serve with potatoes or grilled naan bread.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
-
Art History Of Pakistan: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Art History Of India: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
COVID-19: Sikh Nation Breaks Records With Their Biggest Blood Drive In Canada
-
COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?
-
Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
-
COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!