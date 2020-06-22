8 Ways To Support The Trans Community

Simple things such as learning the right terminologies, supporting transgender organizations, attending rallies, or learning the difference between the different gender groups can be a huge step towards supporting the trans community. Here are some key ways!

What Does LGBTQ2S or LGBTQIA Mean?

LGBTQ2S — do you know the full form? For those who don’t, it is the acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Queer, Questioning, and 2–Spirit. As for LGBTQIA — it is the acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual or Allied. Coming out is a term used casually — but it takes a lot for someone to come out. They are living a new life and the world must accept the new truth. Be sensitive to that fact. Don’t joke about coming out or use the word in a derogatory way. There are also terms like Non-Binary and Genderqueer which mean a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine‍—‌identities that are outside the gender binary. These terms are also often used by the Trans community uses. Learn more about them — a simple Google search will help you with this one.

Learn The Appropriate Pronoun

It’s not just “he” and “she” anymore. Some people prefer being referred to like “them”/”they”. Instead of assuming their pronoun, it is better to say, “Hi! My name is XYZ and I go with ‘she’.” This way the other person can introduce themselves on their terms, so you can know how to address them. In case, you accidentally use the wrong pronoun, follow that up with a quick apology and move on to another conversation to avoid any awkward moments. If someone has not yet figured out their identity label, give them the time to figure it out. Be patient.

Don’t Rely On Your Gaydar

Not everyone has a Gaydar. So, the next time, you see someone — stop trying to mentally calculate their sexual orientation. Not all transgenders are “visually trans”. So, assuming their gender, making judgments, or passing comments about it amidst friends or your group is downright offensive.

Don’t Pry Into Their Personal Backstory

Transgenders have gone through a lot mentally and physically in order to be at the place where they are. You don’t want to ask them difficult questions and make them relive a past that may have been traumatic. Several transgenders don’t use their birth name — so don’t ask them what their real name is — they want to leave them in the past. Don’t ask them about their surgeries or anything about their sexual relationships. These questions are very personal, and it is up to them whether they want to share the information with you. Even if they share their private information with considering you to be a friend, it gives you no right to disclose this information to others.

Be Cautious On What You Say

Sometimes saying things like ‘”you look just like a woman” is seen as more of an insult than a compliment for a transgender. They are trying hard to transition into a new person — coming to terms with their “new self”. While you want to be supportive, these comments might come off a tad harsh or judgemental. Be mindful of the statements you pass regarding their appearance and voice.

Follow LGBTQ2S/LGBTQIA+ public figures

This may be an obvious tip since following various public figures is second nature to us in this social world. But think about it: how many of those “celebs” that you follow belong to the LGBTQ2S/LBGTQIA+ community? Support and spread awareness about people who are open about their gender identity. They are the policymakers and the change you want to see. They are voicing out for an entire community, so support them. The world has accepted them for what they are and is in fact celebrating them. If this isn’t strength and courage, then what is?

Make Your Company More Inclusive

The trans community faces unique challenges and companies truly need to understand that. They need to get to the grassroots level of the problem and have solutions in place. Simple things like advocating for an all-gender public restroom or question unparliamentary jokes and remarks in a public space can mean a lot for the community. Attend the pride march with your group, organize events (ex LGBTQ2S quiz – see how much you know about the LGBTQ+ Community. Get to ask the right questions and have discussions), and most importantly have an inclusive tone while you do all of this.

Know To Step Forward To Support But Also When To Step Back

You are an ally, a well-wisher — don’t overstep your actions. Similarly, when you don’t have enough information don’t hesitate to admit and ask the right questions. Learn more about the problems faced by the trans community. Remember transgenders from all communities, race, religion, colour, and age groups.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com