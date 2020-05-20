#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
Culture & Lifestyle May 20, 2020
*While we are all in a holding pattern by being in various phases of self isolation, quarantine or lockdown we want to continue to bring some fresh positivity your way. And what better way to that than to taking a look at some pretty inspiring women!
Right before the COVID-19 lockdown there was an afternoon of pure inspiration at the 4th annual 2020 L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth luncheon where Canadian women from across the country were celebrated for taking charge and making a difference in their communities. Check out the full details including the 2020 honourees.
On International Woman’s Day, Sunday March 8th, L’Oréal Paris Canada hosted over 100 guests for their L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth — Canadian Edition luncheon at the OMNI King Edward Hotel in Toronto.
For the fourth consecutive year nominations were submitted to L’Oréal Paris Canada throughout the year, of women across Canada who are making a difference and addressing certain challenges in their respective communities through various charities and movements.
Each year the final ten (who each received $10,000 CAD) were brought to Toronto and celebrated at this luncheon. Of which, one was chosen (through public voting via L’Oreal Paris’ Women Of Worth website) as the National Honoree getting an additional $10,000 CAD for their non profit charity of their choice.
With numerous notables from the fashion, entertainment, corporate and the philanthropy world in the audience this eagerly anticipated event had everyone eager to hear the stories of each of the honorees. An inspirational afternoon filled with laughter, cheers and tears.
The afternoon opened up with remarks by Milan Mladjenovic, General Manager, L’Oréal Paris Canada. “These exceptional women selflessly and tirelessly strive for and champion change; lifting up their communities and bringing people together,” noted Mladjenovic. “We are humbled and inspired by their contributions to dream, learn, and ultimately do more, for the betterment of our world.”
Actress Aja Naomi King of How To Get Away With Murder reprised her role as the afternoon’s emcee bringing an elevated element of glamour to the event.
Throughout the afternoon each recipient was introduced with a video montage and then personally brought on stage by a notable member of the publishing and beauty worlds including publishing executives, Bernadette Morra, Editor-In-Chief of Fashion Magazine, Julie Buchinger Editor-In-Chief, ELLE Québec / Clin d’œil Magazine, Laura de Carufel Editor-in-Chief, THE KIT, as well as international actress and L’Oréal global brand ambassador Shohreh Aghdashloo.
Here are the 2020 L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees:
Kehkashan Basu, Green Hope Foundation in Toronto, ON built a networking platform, specifically designed for children and youth, with a focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change; actively promoting gender equality, youth empowerment and social upliftment.
Sara Champagne, CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation in Montreal, QC strives to alter preconceived notions of beauty and champion acceptance for all, through a photographic exposition and social media campaign dedicated to driving awareness to those living with facial differences – more precisely, Moebius syndrome – a rare form of paralysis that affects facial expression and eye movement.
Rabiah Dhaliwal, One Blood for Life Foundation in Surrey, BC educates the next generation of blood and stem cells donors in Canada through a variety of humanitarian efforts including the development of programming designed to aid with cultural and language barriers and enable donor recruitment accessibility for everyone.
Tanya Hayles, Black Moms Connection in Toronto, ON actively provides a safe and encouraging environment for black mothers, through an online global village to connect on shared cultural experiences and provide relevant tools, resources, support and friendship, within the community.
Donna Hreys, Knitted Knockers Alberta in Calgary, AB provides lightweight and soft breast prosthetics for daily use and activities, including swimming, knitted by volunteers, for Canadian women who have had mastectomy or lumpectomy procedures, free of charge.
Gina Jones-Wilson, Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association in Upper Hammonds Plains, NS has dedicated 40 years of volunteering to support the various needs of urban youth and seniors within her community, including areas related to housing, health care, educational programming and access to public transit.
Karen Sherbut, Safe Haven Foundation of Canada in Calgary, AB advocates for homeless and at-risk girls by providing them with a safe, supportive and stable home where they can focus on rebuilding their lives and becoming self sufficient.
Dr. Laura Whyte, Covered By Hope House in Sydney, NS developed a multi-faceted, therapeutic live-in recovery home for women struggling with challenges associated drug and alcohol addiction. Through an approach based on their motto ‘to hope, to honour, to heal’, the program provides women with support, tools and growth opportunities to work towards becoming substance-use free.
Bev Woods, Gift from the Heart in Codrington, ON provides compassionate dental hygiene care for Canadians in need; raising awareness about access to oral health care and the critical importance of accessibility for all.
The National Honoree:
Glori Meldrum, Little Warriors in Edmonton, AB brought her vision to life of building a specialized, intensive treatment centre dedicated to children and their families, victimized by sexual abuse from across Canada.
It truly was an inspirational afternoon and I for one can’t wait for the 2021 edition of this very important initiative.
Main Image Photo Credit: Ryan Emberley/L’Oréal Paris Canada
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
