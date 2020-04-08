COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 08, 2020
Clinical psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani C. Psych. who is also working with first responders during this COVID-19 pandemic, has some insightful tips on how to survive and thrive through this challenging time.
We’re all impacted by the Coronavirus epidemic. For many, life has slowed to a near standstill. For others, in the medical field and other essential services, the pace has increased exponentially. Whatever your situation, the same life-affirming strategies that sustain us in our daily lives — like paying attention to self-care, our routines, moods, and our environment — will carry us through.
During these unprecedented times, we’re stressed, fatigued, and confused, some of us more than ever before. We’re feeling a loss of control. We’ve isolated, angry, worried, wracked with self-doubt, feeling overwhelmed by dark thoughts, moods, and anxieties. We may also be feeling the effects physically, with symptoms like muscle tension, exhaustion, headaches, heart palpitations, panic attacks, irritability, moodiness, and restlessness.
For some, these times are even more unsettling and traumatic. For many, the uncertainty of crisis along with the abrupt change in daily life brings emotional debris from past negative events to the forefront. In short, it is safe to say that we’re all suffering to some degree. Let’s explore how we can not only survive but thrive during this challenging time.
A CATALYST FOR CHANGE
Suffering is a catalyst for change, as it compels us to explore ways we can shift to better our situation, improve our lives and ease our symptoms. We are now in a time that is propelling us to change and focus on becoming a higher, better version of ourselves.
Here and now, we have a chance to pay attention to ourselves, mind, body, and soul, take stock of where we are and think about where we need to shift to be healthier and better versions of ourselves. This is what life is all about, striving to be the best that we can be.
BEYOND SURVIVAL
Why settle for survival when we can shift and thrive? We have an opportunity to take this global COVID-19 pause seriously, to reflect on our lives and where we are and where we would like to be. To that end, I have compiled a list of strategies to help you make the COVID-19 crisis an opportunity for positive change.
YOUR SELF, YOUR TIME AND YOUR ENVIRONMENT
I tell my patients: “Don’t give from your well, give from your overflow.” We simply need to take care of ourselves before taking care of others.
Start with you. Ask yourself: “What do I need to prioritize today to make me healthier and happier? What self-care can I bring into my day?”
With your needs in mind, create supportive routines, like:
- Taking care of your hygiene and your appearance every day
- Eating healthy meals regularly, on schedule
- Following social distancing and community guidelines, get outside, when possible, for fresh air and exercise. When outdoors, connect to the earth with all your senses.
- Laying out a clear schedule for yourself and your household, including time together and apart
- Making time to communicate with others. You can communicate face to face with people around the world using an ever-increasing array of web-based platforms, like Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype, to name a few
- Calling — rather than texting — and enjoying the spontaneity of one-on-one conversation
- Doing at least three things that bring you joy every day
- Bringing in some playfulness – organizing pictures, music, paperwork, taking up a new hobby, explore new interests, reading, painting, playing a board game, learning a new skill
- Getting enough sleep
SET BOUNDARIES
- Stay informed, but limit daily exposure to news and COVID-19 virus updates
- Set time limits on technology, by building time away from Phones computers and TV
- If working from home, set up a workspace that meets your needs, and set healthy limits with breaks, and an end to the working day
- Limit stimulants, like caffeine and sugar, and depressants, like alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes
REACH OUT TO YOUR SUPPORTS
We’re all in this together, but we are all experiencing and processing this unprecedented crisis in our own unique way. Regardless of your situation and frame of mind, it’s important to stay engaged and connected to the people and activities that bring you joy, fulfillment, and happiness. Try to:
- Stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues to feel connected and loved
- Manage your loneliness and negativity by sharing what you’re feeling and going through
- Engage with people, but don’t use them as distractions, or let yourself fall into becoming a sounding board for others to vent their negative ruminations
- Follow your regular workout routine, or take advantage of one of many online fitness classes
- Continue to spend time on your interests and intellectual pursuits
PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR THOUGHTS
During this unprecedented time, we need to stay connected to our thoughts and feelings. Rather than numbing with substances, or distractions with negative financial consequences, like on-line gambling or shopping, allow yourself to process what you are going through and how it is affecting you. Explore what may be bubbling up from your past.
REFRAME NEGATIVE THOUGHTS
What you focus on, expands. It is easy to become stuck in anxious loops and worst-case scenarios. Make the effort to reframe hopeless, negative thoughts to positive, grateful, hopeful thoughts. Yes, there are challenges out there, but there is also beauty and goodness.
DERAIL MALADAPTIVE HABITS AND PATTERNS
Whatever your go-to negative habits and routines… like comfort eating, procrastination, denial, using substances, overuse of distractions like video games, porn, gambling, online shopping, to name a few, bring forth safety plans and practices to overcome challenges that keep you stuck in unhealthy patterns.
PROACTIVELY MANAGE STRESS
Engage mind/body practices, apps like “insight timer”, “headspace”, or “calm” and working on workbooks to manage feelings of being anxious and overwhelmed like “mind over mood.”
Enforce and promote a calm state of mind – breathing exercises, meditate, listen to mindfulness podcasts, videos, positive affirmations, journal, mantras. And complete a daily gratitude log. At the end of every day make note of:
- What you are grateful for
- The things that brought you joy
- What you love about yourself
MANAGE YOUR PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH
Be proactive. Manage your physical and mental health. Seek attention if you’re experiencing symptoms. Use Telehealth to talk to a healthcare professional. There are also many mental health care resources, tools at your disposal in the form of distress lines and support centres. If anxiety is unmanageable, there are many HIPAA compliant video chat platforms to facilitate counselling services with professionals specializing in stress, anxiety, mood, and suicide crisis management. If you’re in need, take initiatives to seek therapy. If you find symptoms bubbling up of mood, anxiety, and stress, call a crisis line, distress centre, look up stress management resources and supports. Call friends and family. Create healthy support groups and buddy systems. Manage health, sleep hygiene and bring in a lightbox to manage seasonal depression/low mood symptoms.
STRIVING FOR OUR HIGHEST AND BEST
The future is imagination, you can imagine whatever you hope to manifest for yourself. There is no limit as to how beautiful your life can become. As we pass through this time, rather than imagining worst-case scenarios, envision what you want to bring forth in your life. Create a vision board. Plant the seeds for what you hope to bring forth into your life. Imagine you at your highest and best.
In psychology, we say for any habit to change we must reinforce the healthy habit for at least 21 days. At this point in time, the world is re-setting patterns and health standards for many. At the same time, we can introduce healthy habits and learn to grow, or return to unhealthy patterns that no longer serve us. What will you choose? This is a time to reflect and reset!
This is a moment in time and this moment will pass. Let’s breathe in the beauty and perfection of right now, and seize this opportunity to shift and change. You are at once perfect and a work in progress, just like everyone else, and the world itself. Amongst the chaos and uncertainty, please remember to breathe, be grateful, self care and see the beauty amongst the chaos.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
About the author
Dr. Monica Vermani, C. Psych., is a clinical psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress, mood and anxiety disorders. She is a well-known speaker and author, and founder of Let’s Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her upcoming book, A Deeper Wellness, will be released in 2020.
