March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

March is loaded with some pretty exciting releases. Check out these March 2020 tech gadgets that you need now!

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Price: $149 USD

Features: These new headphones come in 3 colours and have 2 speakers, 3 mics and 11-22 hours of battery life. The headphones have some cool new features like allowing control of how much background noise can be added or removed. Users can also tap and control your music, calls and volume. Users can also pair the headphones to connect with other Samsung devices.

Polar H9

Price: $59.95 USD

Features: This device is for fitness enthusiasts that want an accurate heart rate chest strap for any type of fitness activity. The device has Bluetooth and ANT+ that can help users connect to their devices and fitness apps. As it measures heart rates accurately, it can also be used to precisely track calories. To keep it going through all your fitness needs, the device has a battery life of 400 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Price: $1380 USD

Features: This phone has a 6.7” glass screen that is foldable! The phone was designed to be versatile and compact so users can feel free to fold or maneuver it however they please. The phone has a 10MP front camera and 12MP rear cameras and the foldable design makes using these cameras a different experience. Users can even use half of the folded screen to do one thing and the other half to do something else!

Xiaomi Mi 10

Price: $570 USD

Features: This smartphone has a 6.67″ screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a 20MP front camera and 13MP and 2MP rear cameras. The phone also has a 4780mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The phone is expected to be released globally shortly.

