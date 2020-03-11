March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 11, 2020
March is loaded with some pretty exciting releases. Check out these March 2020 tech gadgets that you need now!
Price: $149 USD
Features: These new headphones come in 3 colours and have 2 speakers, 3 mics and 11-22 hours of battery life. The headphones have some cool new features like allowing control of how much background noise can be added or removed. Users can also tap and control your music, calls and volume. Users can also pair the headphones to connect with other Samsung devices.
Price: $59.95 USD
Features: This device is for fitness enthusiasts that want an accurate heart rate chest strap for any type of fitness activity. The device has Bluetooth and ANT+ that can help users connect to their devices and fitness apps. As it measures heart rates accurately, it can also be used to precisely track calories. To keep it going through all your fitness needs, the device has a battery life of 400 hours.
Price: $1380 USD
Features: This phone has a 6.7” glass screen that is foldable! The phone was designed to be versatile and compact so users can feel free to fold or maneuver it however they please. The phone has a 10MP front camera and 12MP rear cameras and the foldable design makes using these cameras a different experience. Users can even use half of the folded screen to do one thing and the other half to do something else!
Price: $570 USD
Features: This smartphone has a 6.67″ screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a 20MP front camera and 13MP and 2MP rear cameras. The phone also has a 4780mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The phone is expected to be released globally shortly.
Main Image Photo Credit: Moneycontrol
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
