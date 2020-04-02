COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!

Don’t lose out on your fitness goals because of COVID-19. Get trained directly from celebrities and their trainers like Katrina Kaif-Yasmin Karachiwala or Soha Ali Khan-Namrata Purohit from their social media accounts!

Coronavirus has taken over our lives in every possible way. Cities are shut down, people are working from home, schools and colleges are closed – it is a complete lockdown across the world. Celebrities are no exception and have no choice but to be at home. Now how does workout indoors? Here are a few influencers and apps helping celebs and us keeping with virtual fitness tips.

1. Yasmin Karachiwala:

Yasmin Karachiwala is a well-known celebrity fitness trainer. From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone — she is the secret behind their fitness. How is that beneficial to us? Well, Yasmine and Katrina teach us simple workout tips that you can try at home. From squats, lunges, hover hip dips, the two women have shared the right tips to keep the fitness quotient high!

2. Bombay Jam:

Workout Bollywood style. Checkout Bombay Jam, an Instagram account that posts 30-minute hardcore Bollywood workout sessions. The sessions are high on cardio, full-body, core body, mixed with a lot of fun. The choreographers are super trained and high on energy.

3. Sohfit:

Followed by Alia Bhatt, Sohfit is a platform launched by Sohrab Khushrushahi. They are best known for their 40-day challenge that focusses on fitness, community-building, and healthy eating habits. They currently have online fitness sessions and regular community meets online due to COVID-19.

4. Namrata Purohit:

Can I also be as fit and vivacious as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor? The answer is simple — follow pilates girl, Namrata Purohit — who provides online coaching to all her fans. She wrote on her Instagram, “Let’s work out together or let’s design a routine specially for you! Let’s utilize this time at home really really well and actually get super fit while we stay at home!! Together, let’s make the most of it!! Stay home, stay safe but also STAY HEALTHY!”

5. Tata Sky Fitness:

With the numbers increasing exponentially – the other platform that helps you stay fit indoors is Tata Sky Fitness that is providing free access to its subscribers. “Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home.”

6. YogeshFitness:

Yogesh Bhateja noted that social media has helped fitness experts to reach the masses. “Workout is very important in this situation as everyone is stuck at home and physical activity is very less. In order to keep your digestive, respiratory, circulatory, immune system in a better state, one should do a basic workout routine for 40 minutes at least. I would recommend jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, plank, pelvic bridge.” He often goes live on Instagram and also spots pictures with Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, and Tamanna Bhatia.

7. Peloton:

Thanks to their slick marketing, we all know about Peloton’s spin classes. Now they have extended it’s 30 days free trial to 90 days. There are several workouts that they offer with a focus on core, yoga, cardio, and toning.

8. Centr By Chris Hemsworth:

Want Thor’s body? Then you better train like him. The actor is offering a six-week trial on his Centr fitness app. High-intensity training, boxing, yoga, strength training, and MMA included. How cool is that?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com