COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 02, 2020
Don’t lose out on your fitness goals because of COVID-19. Get trained directly from celebrities and their trainers like Katrina Kaif-Yasmin Karachiwala or Soha Ali Khan-Namrata Purohit from their social media accounts!
Coronavirus has taken over our lives in every possible way. Cities are shut down, people are working from home, schools and colleges are closed – it is a complete lockdown across the world. Celebrities are no exception and have no choice but to be at home. Now how does workout indoors? Here are a few influencers and apps helping celebs and us keeping with virtual fitness tips.
1. Yasmin Karachiwala:
View this post on Instagram
#MondayMotivation #Repost @katrinakaif ・・・ #WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' – 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets Would you like to see more #HomeWorkouts? 👍 or 👎 @reebokindia #reebokclassic #CommittedtoFitness #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #YasminKarachiwala #FitwithKatYas
Yasmin Karachiwala is a well-known celebrity fitness trainer. From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone — she is the secret behind their fitness. How is that beneficial to us? Well, Yasmine and Katrina teach us simple workout tips that you can try at home. From squats, lunges, hover hip dips, the two women have shared the right tips to keep the fitness quotient high!
2. Bombay Jam:
View this post on Instagram
Happiness is being part of your #quarantine time & helping you navigate these days with fitness & Bollywood madness! Thank you, everyone, for joining us! We can't wait to meet you again. Are you ready for our next live class? Tell us in the comment section below. #LiveSession #LiveBombayJamSession #BomjamWorkout #facebooklive #fitnessworkout #BollywoodFitness #bollywooddance #BollywoodWorkout #BombayJamtraining #WorkoutFromHome #workoutmotivation #bollywoodlove
Workout Bollywood style. Checkout Bombay Jam, an Instagram account that posts 30-minute hardcore Bollywood workout sessions. The sessions are high on cardio, full-body, core body, mixed with a lot of fun. The choreographers are super trained and high on energy.
3. Sohfit:
Followed by Alia Bhatt, Sohfit is a platform launched by Sohrab Khushrushahi. They are best known for their 40-day challenge that focusses on fitness, community-building, and healthy eating habits. They currently have online fitness sessions and regular community meets online due to COVID-19.
4. Namrata Purohit:
View this post on Instagram
Work those abs! A simple but effective combination! Make sure you keep your core engaged throughout and stay stable, no rocking of the pelvis. . • Start with the Ab Prep – feet on the group or table top. 8-10 Reps • Leg Straight to Table Top 6-8 Reps • Repeat with other leg • Single Leg Stretch 8-10 Reps Repeat the entire set thrice! 🔥 #WorkoutFromHome #stayhealthy #StayHomeStayHealthy #Pilatesgirl #Move #MondayMotivation
Can I also be as fit and vivacious as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor? The answer is simple — follow pilates girl, Namrata Purohit — who provides online coaching to all her fans. She wrote on her Instagram, “Let’s work out together or let’s design a routine specially for you! Let’s utilize this time at home really really well and actually get super fit while we stay at home!! Together, let’s make the most of it!! Stay home, stay safe but also STAY HEALTHY!”
5. Tata Sky Fitness:
With the numbers increasing exponentially – the other platform that helps you stay fit indoors is Tata Sky Fitness that is providing free access to its subscribers. “Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home.”
6. YogeshFitness:
View this post on Instagram
As everyone is stuck at Home, thought of sharing exercise ideas that u can perform at home & keep urself Fit & Functional!! #homeworkout #functionaltraining #fitness #fitnessmotivation #burpees #mountainclimbers #highknees #lunges #squats #inchworms #fightagainstcoronavirus✌️ #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #celebritytrainer #yogeshfitness
Yogesh Bhateja noted that social media has helped fitness experts to reach the masses. “Workout is very important in this situation as everyone is stuck at home and physical activity is very less. In order to keep your digestive, respiratory, circulatory, immune system in a better state, one should do a basic workout routine for 40 minutes at least. I would recommend jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, plank, pelvic bridge.” He often goes live on Instagram and also spots pictures with Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, and Tamanna Bhatia.
7. Peloton:
Thanks to their slick marketing, we all know about Peloton’s spin classes. Now they have extended it’s 30 days free trial to 90 days. There are several workouts that they offer with a focus on core, yoga, cardio, and toning.
8. Centr By Chris Hemsworth:
View this post on Instagram
Stay active, stay supported and get energized with Centr 6 – your ultimate at-home workout program! 6 exercises, 6 rounds, 6 days a week for 6 weeks On April 6, we’re relaunching the program that makes it easy to work out at home with minimal equipment – and Chris & Luke are here to show how you can get inventive using gear you’ve got lying around the house. To allow everyone the opportunity to access this program, Chris has extended the 6-weeks of Centr free offer until Sunday, PDT. Have fun with Chris’s team of expert trainers and get your 6 weeks free at Centr.com (offer available on web only, not via app)
Want Thor’s body? Then you better train like him. The actor is offering a six-week trial on his Centr fitness app. High-intensity training, boxing, yoga, strength training, and MMA included. How cool is that?
