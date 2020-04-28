COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
Apr 28, 2020
With people stuck at home and running out of ideas to pass the time, the unexpected winner in all of this is the global online gaming sector which has seen a spike in the user base.
“Self-isolation”, “quarantine”, “lockdown” “physical distancing” and “social distancing” are words that now dominate our lives. Besides unlimited Netflix, eating, sleeping, and repeating the drill — the other hobbies that have resurfaced during this period are cooking, reading, and of course, talking to people.
The next big thing to have seen a steady rise in online gaming. According to a report on Games Industry Biz, global viewership has increased by 10% on Twitch and by about 15% on Youtube. According to a story on The Hollywood Reporter, Verizon, a US telecom company has reported a 75% increase in online gaming only in North America, especially during peak hours.
The Gaming World Keen On Spreading Fact-Based Awareness
It is to be noted that different gaming companies have joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) to spread vital information via their games to slow the spread of COVID-19. Close to 18 different gaming industry leaders have launched a campaign to spread more awareness about COVID-19 that is called “#PlayApartTogether”. The campaign focuses on the WHO mandate which includes physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight COVID-19. Interestingly, WHO has been supporting the idea, despite the organization calling online gaming a “Gaming disorder” and an addiction just like gambling.
According to a report on Very Well Mind, it is important to note that a video game addiction is not only about how much time one is spending on the games but is also about what function the game is serving to the person. It is not harmful as long as the game is just recreation but things change when it becomes a coping mechanism. It is also to be noted that video game addiction is higher amongst multiplayer gaming universe, or Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game—MMORPG games for short. The same report states that MMORPGs earn up to 25 percent of gaming revenue worldwide. Research indicates that MMORPGs are more addictive in nature. As a result, they tend to have greater negative impacts on physical health, sleep habits, and academic performance.
According to a report in Times Of India, the 18 gaming brands that have joined the cause are Activision Blizzard, Kabam, Snap Games, Amazon Appstore, Maysalward, Twitch, Big Fish Games, Playtika, Unity, Dirtybit, Pocket Gems, Wooga, Glu Mobile, Riot Games, YouTube Gaming, Jam City, SciPlay and Zynga. Games like online Ludo, Rummy, Sniper Elite, Dirt Rally 2.0, Candy Crush have seen a spike in these unpredictable times.
Celebs Who In On The Action
Several celebrities have also jumped on the campaign bandwagon to create more awareness about the pandemic. The #GetTheMasksBack campaign led by screenwriter Andy Bellin (who is currently working on the script of The Baccarat Machine, a movie inspired by the Phil Ivey/KellySun scandal.) aims to hoard respirator masks to health workers. The poker game buddies include Andy Frankenberger and actors Hank Azaria, Billy Crudup, David Schwimmer, and Aaron Tveit. The screenwriter is hoping to raise $35,000 USD to help get the masks which will be then donated to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, says a report on Pokertube.
Giving us major #couplegoals is Lady Gaga. She has been with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and they have been spending their time playing video games. Be like Lady Gaga.
View this post on Instagram
Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️
Back in India, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is busy connecting with her friends online. What do they do when they all meet? Get onto the popular gaming app, Houseparty. She posted about her gaming sessions on Insta.
Who else is seriously gaming?
According to a report in The Hindu, music composer GV Prakash has been glued to Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros edition. He is also playing Call of Duty: WWII. Have you tried your hand at Baazi games? We hear their PokerBaazi is a must-try. According to a report in Live Mint, Tejas Shah, the head of revenue and distribution at Games2Win (largest publisher of mobile games in India ) reports that there are close to 175 million users on the various gaming platforms in India. WinZo Games has also seen a three-time rise in users in the past few months. The same report mentioned Bombay Play, an Indian online game that has seen an increase in users from Europe followed by users in India.
Keep Your Social Connections Through Games
Clearly, one of the biggest issues faced by people across the world is social isolation or complete cut-off from human interaction. The best way to keep your spirits high and be connected with friends and family in a fun way is by engaging in your favourite game. According to a report in Cape News, experts urge parents to relax “screen time” restrictions in these tough times. They also urge parents to engage in a game or two with their kids to make it a family activity.
For those of you who have always been gaming, well now is the time to cash in on some deals with game developers who are giving discounts, reward points, and bonus points. Some of the cheap ones include Hive Jump for Nintendo’s Switch and any game under the AAA titles. Several games under Nintendo’s Eshop cost less than $1 USD.
While it is hard to predict the future, know when the economies will improve, or when our life will come back to normalcy – there is one group that is taking maximum advantage of the quarantine life – gamers. They have probably got the time now to play an extra round, cash in on that extra points or just play for themselves.
But what is disturbing is the fact that our current situation resembles the online video game – Plague Inc. According to a report in NYTimes, the game is a sufficiently disturbing variation of the world we all live in now – with a disease spreading across the globe. Players control the disease, its spread, and the development of its cure. We only hope to soon control the disease (just like the game) and not fight it any longer.
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
