COVID-19: 5 Tips On How To Manage Your Anxiety Levels

We are embarking on an unprecedented journey with the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. While the newsfeeds are filled with various stats, screaming headlines and viral videos of empty store shelves here are 5 tips on how to manage your anxiety and your overall mental health during this time.

Try not to get obsessed with the (bad) news.

We live in a hyper-connected world with news pouring in from various platforms. Whether it’s your pre-programmed Google alerts, streaming press conferences or viral videos of empty store shelves, it’s hard to ignore what’s happening around us. However, tell yourself that it’s okay to take a break from the news cycle for a few hours. Keep your phone on for emergencies, but take a break from scrolling by watching a movie, discovering new show like Family Karma, check out some solid Desi dramas, or discover some new books. Your mental health will thank you for it.

2. Have some overdue family time.

While schools and institutions are shut down for the next little while, this presents the perfect time for you to shift your focus to your kids and create some positive vibes for the home. Break out the board games, dive into some e-games, throw on an Bollywood movie. Bake a pie — or better yet, take this time to each your older kids how to cook. Go in the attic and dust off the Carrom board — yes we know you have one! Want to learn how to play chess? Crank up the YouTube and get started. Think about all the activities you wanted to do but were too busy to do them. You’ll be surprised to see what you can come up with. And while the headlines continue to scream, you can better use your time and mental health energy and create some fun memories.

3. Music always helps.

Have you seen the fantastic videos of Italian residents singing from their balconies? They are on to something. There’s nothing like filling your home with music. When it comes to relaxation music has been proven to be one of the more effective methods to give your mental health some much needed zen time. We all have that song or artist that just stirs our soul. Explore some new tunes on your playlist. Find an old concert online and enjoy your front row seat. Also, since you are at home take off the headphones and let the music bounce off your walls. Let it take up your space. You’ll be surprised to see how amazing that sounds.

4. Get moving.

One of the activities that may have been curtailed is your exercise routine. If your gym is closed or you are hesitant to go there just yet, set aside 30 minutes of your time and give yourself a workout at home. There are a gazillion videos online that can give you great workout ideas without equipment. The endorphin rush you’ll experience from your workout is always a good thing. Studies have shown that exercise is an excellent anti-anxiety tool as it programs the brain to deliver calm and positivity. A study done by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26%.

5. Focus on the positive.

Yes this can be seen as another tough one to do because it seems all there is in news cycle is depressing news. However there are nuggets of good news out there. You can also switch your brain to focus on the positive by extending your own helping hand. If you have seniors or those who need extra help, offer up errand services (to pick up their groceries, medications, walk their dogs etc), you’ll be amazed how good that will feel. Use technology to your advantage. Schedule a FaceTime or Zoom group session for your kids and their friends. Face Time your parents or grandparents. There are many risk-free ways we can stay connected and share positive vibes.

Main Feature Photo Credit: www.hellodoctor.co.za