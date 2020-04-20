Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 20, 2020
Fasting during the month of Ramadan which starts on Thursday April 23rd can bring about unhealthy eating habits especially when it comes to what to indulge in before dawn and how to break your fast after dusk. We asked Dr. Luvraj Sandhar some key tips on what foods to eat and what to skip when starting and breaking the fast. Here is our Ramadan 2020 food guide!
During this unprecedented time, many people are forced to stay home and do what they can to help fight COVID-19. With a major interruption in normal routines, what better time is there to carry out self-reflection and prepare for the future in a positive manner! Ramadan is right around the corner (April 23, 2020) and this is a time where families get together and enjoy each others company albeit, this year, may require some creative thinking and Face Timing.
When people think of Ramadan, the first idea that comes to mind is fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and Iftar (at sunset). Given that the fasting window is extensive, it is tempting for many to eat foods which contain a high sugar content. Enticing as it may be, fasting this way will lead to a spike in blood glucose levels and energy will not be sustained efficiently throughout the day. Moreover, who says you cannot enjoy Ramadan in a healthy way? I will go over what foods to eat during Suhoor and Iftar, and which foods to avoid eating during Ramadan so you can still enjoy this special time in a healthy manner.
Suhoor Guide
Say no to salt, caffeine & sugars and processed carbs
Say yes To fiber, protein and vitamin-rich foods
Suhoor needs to include wholesome foods that provide enough energy to last during the long hours of fasting. Protein-rich foods such as eggs, oatmeal, fruits, and vegetables, are recommended as they will help to keep you full for longer. High fiber cereals, lentils, and dried fruit are also recommended, as they help to control blood sugar levels because they release slowly into the bloodstream. Calcium and vitamin-rich foods, such as organic yogurt and cheese, are a great source of nutrition that can provide essential nutrients for your diet.
Salty items such as za’atar, olives, salty cheese, smoked meats, and pickles should be avoided because they will make you thirsty during the day. Limit caffeinated drinks as much as possible because drinks such as coffee and tea, will also make you more dehydrated. Lastly, simple, or refined carbohydrates such as sugars, white flours, pastries, and donuts, will give energy for 3 to 4 hours, but they are low in essential nutrients and full of processed sugar, which ultimately spikes blood sugar levels.
Iftar Guide
Say no to carbonated drinks, sugar, fried foods
Say yes to water, fiber and potassium-rich foods
It is important to break fast with a balanced diet to make sure essential nutrients are retained and replenished along with enough water intake, since none is taken in during the fasting window.
Potassium-rich foods such as dates (they are an Iftar staple for a reason) are recommended as it aids with hydration and gives a boost of energy. Water is a must, as our bodies are composed of about 70% of water, which is essential for cell function and biological processes. Raw nuts should be eaten as well as they contain good fats which will control the need for binging. Lastly, hydrating vegetables with high fiber and water will aid in digestion, help to avoid constipation, and provide essential vitamins and minerals as well.
Foods to avoid during Iftar include carbonated drinks, as many contain excess sugar and again are dehydrating. High-sugar foods and fried foods, such as sweets and samosas, should be averted as well as they are typically lower in essential nutrients.
In all, fasting during Ramadan, if done correctly, can improve your health in a positive manner such as increase in weight loss, reduction in bad cholesterol levels, and in the prevention of heart disease. There have also been some small studies that suggest that fasting during Ramadan may have a short-term beneficial effect on the immune system. However, more research is needed to support this hypothesis. The theories surrounding Ramadan fasting correlate with those related to intermittent fasting and in fact, Ramadan fasting is one of the original forms of intermittent fasting, long before intermittent fasting became a fad.
Along with these food tips, I hope Ramadan this year is full of spiritual reflection, and self-improvement, and with many of us under quarantine, the focus on our health has never been more important. Take care and I hope everyone has a wonderful Ramadan this year.
Main Image Photo Credit: Ella Olseen/Unsplash
Luvraj Sandhar
Author
Dr. Luvraj Sandhar (@drluvwellness) owner of Vitalyse Clinic specializes in chiropractic medicine with a focus on spinal health, postural education & functional rehabilitation. She'll be pursuing an animal chiropractic certification as well so she can extend her services to beloved furry pets to...
COMMENTS
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!