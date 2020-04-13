COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes

Looking for some fresh cooking inspo for your home cooked meals? We’ve whipped up this list of 7 amazing chefs who will help you create magic in the kitchen. Check out some fresh quarantine recipes right here!

Before we get to the good stuff, just want to remind everyone that it is not a time to panic but instead look at each meal with a curious and creative mind and see what new food adventures are in front of you.

Devan Rajkumar (@chefdevan)

Chef Dev is a Toronto based chef bringing us some heat from his kitchen with daily videos, on the fly kitchen utensil lessons and cook-offs. Making moist Banana Bread, delectable Butter Chicken and a South Asian take on mac and cheese, his Instagram feed and stories are filled with restaurant worthy meals you can make right at home.

Kankana Saxena (@playfulcooking)

A touch of lavish California living is what Chef Kankana Saxena is bringing to her picturesque feed with recipes like Lemon Thyme Shortbread Cookies and Bandhakopi Tarkari, a Bengali cabbage stir fry. Follow her during this at-home food journey for yummy and hearty meals that will make these days at home fly by.

Archana Doshi (@archanaskitchen)

Meals at your fingertips, Chef Archana Doshi is the mind and curator behind Archana’s Kitchen, where she is busy posting recipes throughout the day so your cooking options are endless. Putting flavour spins on classics such as Hummus or Pulavs, Chef Doshi is taking her homemade meals to the next level, by blending flavours from all over India. In case you think you’ll run out of things to make during this time, check out the 90 types of Parathas you can make!

Adarsh Munjal (@thebigbhookad)

Reimagining some of his childhood favourites and Indian street food delights like Khatta Meetha Bhel, Chef Adarsh Munjal is keeping his feed up to date with easy recipes. Balancing fresh ingredients with ingredients you can find at home, the recipes listed in the feed are quick and simple dishes to feed all your cravings.

Swayampurna Mishra (@lapetitchef)

La Petit Chef Swayampurna Mishra has created a delicious feed of eclectic recipes that add a little Western flair to her South Asian dishes. Making the most of pantry staples, Chef Mishra is cooking her way through the 21 days of lockdown in India. From breakfast nosh such as Granola with a touch of jaggery to dinner like Aloo Dum and Poori, check out her feed for tasty dishes to keep you going.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/playfulcooking