COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 13, 2020
Looking for some fresh cooking inspo for your home cooked meals? We’ve whipped up this list of 7 amazing chefs who will help you create magic in the kitchen. Check out some fresh quarantine recipes right here!
Before we get to the good stuff, just want to remind everyone that it is not a time to panic but instead look at each meal with a curious and creative mind and see what new food adventures are in front of you.
Chef Dev is a Toronto based chef bringing us some heat from his kitchen with daily videos, on the fly kitchen utensil lessons and cook-offs. Making moist Banana Bread, delectable Butter Chicken and a South Asian take on mac and cheese, his Instagram feed and stories are filled with restaurant worthy meals you can make right at home.
Kankana Saxena (@playfulcooking)
A touch of lavish California living is what Chef Kankana Saxena is bringing to her picturesque feed with recipes like Lemon Thyme Shortbread Cookies and Bandhakopi Tarkari, a Bengali cabbage stir fry. Follow her during this at-home food journey for yummy and hearty meals that will make these days at home fly by.
Archana Doshi (@archanaskitchen)
Meals at your fingertips, Chef Archana Doshi is the mind and curator behind Archana’s Kitchen, where she is busy posting recipes throughout the day so your cooking options are endless. Putting flavour spins on classics such as Hummus or Pulavs, Chef Doshi is taking her homemade meals to the next level, by blending flavours from all over India. In case you think you’ll run out of things to make during this time, check out the 90 types of Parathas you can make!
Adarsh Munjal (@thebigbhookad)
Reimagining some of his childhood favourites and Indian street food delights like Khatta Meetha Bhel, Chef Adarsh Munjal is keeping his feed up to date with easy recipes. Balancing fresh ingredients with ingredients you can find at home, the recipes listed in the feed are quick and simple dishes to feed all your cravings.
Swayampurna Mishra (@lapetitchef)
La Petit Chef Swayampurna Mishra has created a delicious feed of eclectic recipes that add a little Western flair to her South Asian dishes. Making the most of pantry staples, Chef Mishra is cooking her way through the 21 days of lockdown in India. From breakfast nosh such as Granola with a touch of jaggery to dinner like Aloo Dum and Poori, check out her feed for tasty dishes to keep you going.
And hey, we’ve got some great recipes too!
Go to the Culture & Lifestyle section on our site and check out our roster of chef interviews and features including our chats with Chef Vikram Vij and Chef Michael Smith, and great recipes like Soul Soothing Soups, Desi-Inspired Bites, and many more.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/playfulcooking
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!