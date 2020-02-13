Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine’s Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 13, 2020
Creating the perfect romantic feel for Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to cost a lot or require a ton of effort. A simple, thoughtful meal will show your partner how much you care. However when it comes to South Asian food sometime we aren’t quite sure what to serve to strike the mood. Here are 3 ways to give your Valentine’s dinner a delicious Desi twist with these recipes for romance!
Picnic
Whether it’s cold outside or a balmy temperature, a picnic is always an option. Pack a couple blankets take the picnic outdoors if warm or make it fireside or just stay inside all nice and cozy.
To create a picnic, you want to limit the number of containers that you take with you which becomes easy when the containers are multifunctional. Visit a local art or bakery supply store and pick up a few take out boxes, line with some cute napkins and you are ready to pack.
Keep things bite size, and use cupcake liners to keep things separate. You can create a larger box for the savoury dinner foods and a smaller sweet treat box for after. Think of adding things like naan triangles, mini samosas, chicken or cauliflower tandoori bites, or pan fried Paneer cubes. Use a cupcake clamshell container to transport any salad type items like carrot pickle or sliced cucumber or red onions.
For dessert, swap out cake pops for gulab jamun pops.
Gulab Jamun Pops
Ingredients
6 gulab jamun
½ cup dark chocolate, chopped
6 Cake pop sticks
Optional: Chopped almonds or pistachios, to top
Instructions:
Let gulab jamun dry by resting them on a rack, or on the edge of a saucer for about 15 minutes or until the extra syrup drips off. You want the outside of the gulab jamun to be dry enough so that the chocolate will not slide off.
Melt chocolate in microwave in 30 second increments until chocolate is melted and smooth or melt chocolate in double boiler until smooth.
Place each gulab jamun on a stick, and swirl in chocolate until the whole ball is covered in chocolate, top with chopped nuts if desired. Cool in fridge until chocolate is set and pack for picnic.
Set The Mood The Right Way
Many South Asian dishes are spiced with aphrodisiacs. Chillies, pomegranates, and yogurt amongst others are natural ways to add some spice to your Valentine’s night.
Pomegranate Raita
Ingredients:
1 cup yogurt
1 pomegranate, seeded (save ¼ cup seeds, and juice some seeds to make ¼ cup juice)
1 fresh chilli, diced
1 tablespoon fresh coriander, chopped
¼ teaspoon cumin powder
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Whisk yogurt, pomegranate juice, chilli, coriander, cumin and salt until smooth. Top with pomegranate seeds and serve with biryani (especially if there is ginger in it, that’s another aphrodisiac).
Bring Brunch Vibes
The flavour profile of chai tea translates easily to brunch meals. Chai spiced bread pudding, banana bread or pancakes would be the perfect fit.
Ingredients:
1 ½ cup pancake mix (follow directions on box)
2 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
Pinch of black pepper
Mix pancake following the directions on box and add the spices. Serve warm with maple syrup, whipped cream and strawberries.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.dfordelhi.in
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
