With travel restrictions still in place and not being able to travel this summer, many of us are experiencing travel withdrawals. Staring helplessly at our cute luggage tucked away in the corner might not be the only thing left to do. There are several Hollywood and Bollywood films that take your around the world. Check out our fave travel movies which will give you that wanderlust vibe.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This bachelor trip is one of my favorite movies. It’s why I had the itch to go to Spain. From bull fighting to the infamous La Tomatina festival, this film is packed with Spain’s incredible culture and music. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Now playing on Netflix.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

I totally related to Ranbir Kapoor’s character in this film when he wholeheartedly reveals to his friends that all he wants to do is see the world. He has pictures on his bedroom wall of all the places he wants to visit around the world. He takes up a job that lets him travel all around the globe. Now playing on Prime Video.

Queen

Kangana killed it with her performance in Queen. If you’re craving a trip to Paris or Amsterdam, this one is for you. It captures the nuance and experience of solo travel so much, you’ll feel you’ve experienced the journey yourself.

Eat Pray Love

This is the ultimate solo traveler movie. From Italy and India to Bali, there’s everything to adore about this travel-packed flick, starring Julia Roberts. Now playing on Netflix.

Mamma Mia

In fact no other movie has truly inspired a trip to Greece than Mamma Mia!. Those blue waters surrounding the Greek island of Skopelos was everything.

Under the Tuscan Sun

Here to inspire your vision boards for the next couple of years is this sun-drenched Tuscany-inspired film, Under the Tuscan Sun.