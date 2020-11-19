Profiles 19 & 20: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Modest Fashion

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 19: Gallerina — Modest Fashion

Company: Gallerina

Category: Fashion

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook,

About The Company: Founded by Shazia Arif with the help of her father, Gallerina is a wish come true for those who dress modestly. Having struggled personally in finding clothing that was trendy yet modest, she realized the gap in the retail market and set out to fill it. Gallerina offers both hijabs and modest fashion options that are “from the runway, to your closet with a modest twist!”.

Featured Product: The Violet Floral Cardigan ($38.99 CAD) is a must have closet staple for anyone. The cardigans full length, long sleeves and flowy texture can make any outfit modest and do not get me started on the beautiful purple colour. The cardigan among numerous other great options can be found on their website, and yes they offer worldwide shipping!

Website: www.gallerina.ca

Profile 20: Nur Shop — Modest Fashion

Company: Nur Shop

Category: Fashion

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook,

About The Company: Nur Shop was founded by Tahira Munir to cater to the needs of families in her community. One of these needs included providing modest wear options, which it seems she has done a great job of. Nur Shop offers modest clothing and hijab options among various other products ranging from home décor to kids toys!

Featured Product: Their “A Garden of Roses” Chiffon Dress ($95 CAD) offered is stunning! The pattern makes it easy to be dressed up or down. The fit and flare style is flattering, yet modest and do not worry ladies, I know it is white and the see through worry is there, but this one is fully lined, so you are covered, literally! Shop this style in different patterns with shipping internationally available.

Website: www.nurshop.ca

Check out Profiles 1 & 2 here! (Formal Couture)

Check out Profiles 3 & 4 here! (For The kids)

Check out Profiles 5 & 6 here! (Celebrity Beauty)

Check out Profiles 7 & 8 here! (Organic Beauty)

Check out Profiles 9 & 10 here (For The Foodie)

Check Out Profiles 11 & 12 here (Books Part One)

Check out Profiles 13 & 14 here (Wellness)

Check Out Profiles 15 & 16 here (Books Part Two)

Check Out Profiles 17 & 18 here (New Beauty)

And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Saturday November 7th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI HEROES LIST 2020 as well!