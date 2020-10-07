Are Digital Runways The Future Of The Fashion Industry?
Fashion Oct 07, 2020
With the pandemic affecting the trillion-dollar fashion industry, the designers across the world had only one choice — digital runway shows. This year some of the biggest fashion events have already gone online or live streamed their events on social media and it looks like this trend will continue into 2021.
Until this year, we had a fashion calendar that had events lined up for the entire year. But 2020 is no ordinary year with the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the world hard. Even though the fashion industry had a massive setback, it has been quick to respond to the pandemic with designer masks and gowns.
With several parts of the world still under lockdown, the fashion industry has gone digital. They have moved away from the traditional fashion shows to a digital platform — we are talking virtual shows that are streamed on multiple platforms.
Shanghai had a virtual fashion week, followed by London, Paris, and even Milano. Dior presented the 2020 Couture collection through a video storytelling format. The show was titled “Le Mythe Dior” that featured miniature versions of 37 latest creations by the house created by Matteo Garrone. According to the official show notes, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by “the journeys of five indomitable, magnificently inspiring figures of the Surrealist movement: Lee Miller, Dora Maar, Dorothea Tanning, Leonora Carrington and Jacqueline Lamba” for the collection.
Dolce and Gabbana which generally hosts an annual Alta Moda collection at an exotic Italian destination went virtual and based their collection on Italian summer. The same went with several other design housed such as Balmain, Alexis Mabille, Giambattista Valli, and Viktor & Rolf. Chanel’s Virginie Viard presented a rock-inspired line with heavy embellishments and ’80s-inspired party dresses. The inspiration is said to be inspired by the late Karl Lagerfeld — specifically, his 18th-century design phase.
One of the first shows that went online was the British Fashion Council which took the men’s fashion week digital had several British brands as part of the show.
Closer home, there was the first-ever digital edition of India Couture Week 2020, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India which was held in the last week of September. This show included the biggest names of the country such as Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shantanu and Nikhil and Suneet Varma.
View this post on Instagram
She was like the ocean, Fierce yet gentle, Her heart was healed, By the salty kisses of the water. As she danced with the waves, In the moonlight skies. @laxmi_145 wears this Amit Aggarwal lehenga from our new couture collection, meticulously hand embroidered with three-dimension malleable floral forms on the blouse. The structured skirt has been created with metallic polymer strips and an additional illusive underlayer. Shop it now exclusively on www.amitaggarwal.com Shot by : @artfotostudios . . #AAOnline #AmitAggarwalCouture #Couture #MadeInIndia #IndiaCoutureWeek2020 #DecodingCouture #InspiredByNature #AnOdeToNature . . . . . . . . #AmitAggarwalCouture #IndianCouture #Innovation #Nature #Techniques #Artisans #MakeInIndia #VocalForLocal #FormsInNature #AmitAggarwal #AACouture #Craftmanship #AAStore #CoutureCollection #NewCollection #IndianCouture #Shop #Bride #IndianWedding
Later, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its 2020 edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW. According to a report in The Indian Express, “With the first-ever digital edition, Lakmé Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said in a statement.
Tarun Tahiliani, one of the most celebrated designers of the country also recently had a show that went live on Instagram. The designer who just completed 25 years in fashion had a show to reflect this accomplishment. He presented Infinite, that touched upon the topics ‘My Identity, My Pride’. According to a report in The Hindu, the designer unveiled his bridal collection “Pieces of You” through an Insta live event in July. “This is the only way to present during the pandemic. The digital streaming of a fashion showcase makes it possible to engage viewers with a better focus on minute detailing on the garments,” said Tahiliani.
View this post on Instagram
A perfect blend of old-world charm and new-age sensibilities—Tarun Tahiliani's bridal collection redefines traditional wedding couture. Seen here is our forest green velvet lehenga with tulle dupatta, accentuated with zardozi and resham french knot embroidery. Jewellery: @shriparamanijewels Music: @laura_inserra For any queries please call or Whatsapp on: New Delhi/All India: +91 97170 22332, +91 88265 66455, +91 98105 99908 Mumbai/All India: +91 98335 40320, +91 98192 12226 Should you need an online consultation, please reach out to us at [email protected]iani.com You can also shop the new collection at the #linkinbio. #TarunTahiliani #Occasionwear #Womenswear
Similarly, designer Amit Aggarwal finds the digital space new and exciting. For an interview with Times Of India, he said, “Digital is definitely a new space. It was smoother and easier than the runway, for sure. The Finale, earlier this year, was the largest scale show that I have ever done. Honestly, managing 60 models backstage is chaotic. On show day, everything is frenzied. The positive of a digital show is that the pace is relaxed. One is able to work and select each piece carefully and you can pay special attention to each garment. Everything is detailed and elaborate. The negative is that you miss the amazing energy that you get out of doing a runway show. The biggest jitter of a physical show is that you hope no one trips!”
The digital shows continue to 2021 — with Giorgio Armani and Virgil Abloh slating their respective shows in January.
When fashion shows go digital, the one thing we cannot expect is the glitz, charm, and glamour of a live show. But the one thing we are most excited about is the fact that everyone who tunes into a fashion show gets to watch it from a front-seat view without clamouring for invites.
Featured Image courtesy: www.graziame.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Check Out These Stylish Face Masks You Need Now
-
5 Hot Fashion Reads To Keep You On Point For The Fall
-
Sri Lankan Style: Our Fave 4 Trends From Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2020
-
8 Ways That Bollywood Is Serving Us The Stylish Summer Shorts Look
-
Dive Right Into These Chic Modest Swimwear Looks
-
Our Fave Trends From Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020
-
Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Sport The Hottest Trend Of Summer — Crochet!
-
Fresh Up Your Haul With These Hot Hijab Summer Looks
-
Spring/Summer Modest Fashion Trends: Social Distance But Make It Cute
-
Check Out These Spring Textile Trends For Your Turban
-
COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns
-
COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In
-
Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone
-
Fashion & Diversity: Is The Fashion Industry Finally Representing All Of Us?
-
The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards
-
Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!