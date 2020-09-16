Check Out These Stylish Face Masks You Need Now

To stay safe and protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are a must! Since the summer, a number of brands have moved production into stylish face masks. Here are some of the brands that have kick-started a chic line of reusable non-medical stylish face masks.

Prabal Gurung

Using adjustable lurex jacquard Prabal’s face mask at $55 US is made from up-cycled breathable and reusable material with 100% silk lining.

Roots

Roots has a range of non-medical masks, $22 CAD, in various colours that are comfortable, breathable and easy to wash. The brand repurposed its leather factory to make the face masks, and the masks have a slip pocket that can be fitted with a filter sheet for added protection. For every mask purchased, Roots will donate a portion of the proceeds to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Cilque

Designed in Toronto, the CILQUE sell theirs for $29 CAD, are made using 100 per cent mulberry silk. They have an adjustable ear loop and nose clip, and an inner pocket for a filter. The masks are super soft and lightweight. Plus, with every online purchase, the brand will make a donation to the Children’s Aid Foundation to help protect vulnerable youth.

Reformation

If you love the Reformation signature style pieces, then invest in their reusable masks, $14 CAD. They’re super stylish and the prints are always a favourite.

Adidas

Made with soft, breathable fabric, the adidas Face Cover, $22 CAD, is comfortable, washable and reusable. It’s a great option when you want to workout.

Aldo and Call It Spring

Canadian shoe brands ALDO and Call It Spring released a line of masks to help raise money for Canadian BIPOC organizations. The Love People Face Mask Collection has some serious chic, from solid neutrals and colourful satins to leopard print and sequins. 100 per cent of the net proceeds will be donated to The Black Business and Professional Association’s National Scholarship Fund, which supports the organization’s National Scholarship Fund that helps Black youth attain post-secondary education and True North Aid, which provides assistance to children in Canada’s northern Indigenous communities providing school supplies.

Plus Guardian

Plus Guardian makes adult and children’s masks, $15.99 CAD, the latter with an adjustable nose clip and ear loops to create a snug seal around your mouth and nose, with breathing valve as the central apparatus for receiving fresh air, which is then filtered before you breathe it in.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cilque.com