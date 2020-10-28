The runways of India lit up once again via digital presentations. With the remaining three days of the Winter/Festive 2020 season at Lakmé Fashion Week in the books. We continue with part two of our coverage 4 trends that caught our eye! Click here to see the trends from days 3-5.

Minimalist Bridal Wear

Apart from Manish Malhotra’s stunning bridal collection, several other designers showcased their bridal couture and it looks like minimalism is key this season. Amit Aggarwal, Jade by Monica & Karishma, Jayanti Reddy, and Disha Patil presented some gorgeous pieces. The colors ranged from romantic pinks and reds to burgundy and metallic silver.

Metallic

Metallic threads in various shades, including silver and gold, were quite prominent on the runway. Disha Patil’s bridal couture also had some heavy metallic pieces. Hemang Agrawal’s lineup of sarees, gowns and jackets all embodied metallic materials as did Rimzim Dadu’s couture pieces.

Jewel Tones

Jewel tones were quite popular on the runway, appearing in bright yellow, sapphire and emerald tones. Amit Agarwal, Ridhi Mehra, Rimzim Dadu and Hemang Agarwal’s collection’s were flavorful with bright shades.

Romantic

Romantic pink and floral ensembles flourished in bridal couture, as seen in Anushree Reddy, Ridhi Mehra and Sukriti Aakriti’s lineup.