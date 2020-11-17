Profiles 17 x 18: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — New Beauty

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 17: Nazarr Cosmetics — New Beauty

Company: Nazarr Cosmetics

Category: Beauty

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Started by Chicago-based entrepreneur Ruby Kular, Nazarr Cosmetics is a brand that is designed to complement medium and darker skin tones. The cruelty-free, all natural line primarily focuses on skincare and colours for the eyes and lips. Celebs such as Cardi B has recently been spotted wearing one of their lipglosses.

Featured Product: Long-lasting and intense, their Matt Liquid Lipstick in Zidhi/Stubborn,($8 USD) is amazing. Give your lips a lush and smooth look with this one. The lip colour is a mix between rich velvet red and deep magenta. With this by your side, you don’t need a lip liner. Check out their site for their complete line of beauty products.

Website: https://nazarr.com

Profile 18: Wander Beauty — New Beauty

Company: Wander Beauty

Category: Beauty

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Co-founded by Divya Gugnani, a serial entrepreneur & mom of two and Lindsay Ellingson, a jet-setting American model, this brand has products that are made for the women who is always on the go. That’s why they pride on having beauty products that can multitask. More importantly, all the products are enriched with clean, globally sourced, skin-loving ingredients that work with your skin, not against it.

Featured Product: A true blue winner, the Unlashed Volume and Curl Mascara ($24 USD) has won several awards. The mascara wins for being intensely glossy, black, and wins points for volumizing, lengthening and curling lashes to new heights while strengthening and conditioning them with a proprietary blend of lash-loving ingredients. “A perfect on-the-go makeup essential for achieving desired lash drama.”

Website: www.wanderbeauty.com

