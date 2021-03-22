Freshen Up Your Modest Style With These Key Spring Looks!

Spring is here and this is the best time to freshen up your wardrobe. Looking to amp up your modest style? Check out these key looks!

Its officially transition season!

The time of year where we go back and forth between our winter jackets and spring coats unsure of whether spring is here to stay or if the winter is still looming. While unsure of exactly when this transition will happen, one things for sure, it WILL happen and sooner than you know, spring will be in full bloom!

To prepare for this, we rounded up some spring modest fashion finds perfect for the season ahead. Whether you want to keep it casual or formal, we’ve got you covered – literally.

Check out the retailers below that are great for modest options and some of their spring offerings!

Winners/Marshalls

Winners and Marshalls both offer a wide variety of styles and options from various brands and thankfully they have a good amount of modest choices. Whether you are looking for maxi dresses, midi dresses that can be paired with leggings or pants, oversized long tops that provide good coverage or wide pants that offer a loose modest fit they have it all plus more! Check out some of their spring offerings below.

Zara

Zara’s offerings give off a very retro vibe and this is great for those who dress modestly because the two styles overlap. They include oversized tops, shirt dresses, basic staples, matching sets and much more which can be dressed up or down.

MoniBee

Monibee is a fairly new modest wear clothing brand started by a Canadian based South Asian mom. The brand offers casual styles that are great for all ages and easy to style up or down.

Modest Wear

Modest Wear is known for its modest gowns and dresses, which is probably one of the best categories for those who dress modestly. Adored by many modest fashion influencers the options are endless here.

Main Photo Image Credit: Pokiman Photos, TJX Canada, Zara