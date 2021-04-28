Sri Lanka’s biggest names in fashion walked the ramp for HSBC Colombo Fashion Week. Showcasing the best in summer couture. From Chamanka Pehsara to Hashani Fernando and more, check out our 5 fave looks right here!

Hashani Fernando

Hashani’s “Cottage Soul” collection reflected the simplicity of cottage life. She used earthy tones and shades of green and linen and cotton fabrics made up most of her collection.

Sonali Dharamwardena

Sonali Dharamwardena opted for green and yellow colours with every piece being being unique, with different patterns and solid silhouettes.

Chamanka Pehesara

Making his debut at fashion week, Chamanka opted for natural fabrics and dyes to recreate patterns similar to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

La Pard

This collection is inspired by and dedicated to the founders’ maternal grandmother, Irangani Rathnayaka, who loved nature and animals. Her interest in knitting led to addition of lace pieces to the collection.

Divya Jayawickrama

This collection is inspired by poker cards and is titled, “Play For Me.” It is about looks, shapes, and card virtuoso. She used hand block printing with handcraft design.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.colombofashionweek.com