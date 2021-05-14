Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Other Bollywood Stars Sporting Stylish Spring Looks
Fashion May 14, 2021
When it comes to spring, Bollywood is striking the right stylish note. From prints to polka dots to the hottest hues, check out how the stars are doing it right!
We love the Spring season — from the bright sun, blooming flowers, the growing greenery, and amazing temperatures. It is time to be out and about. Don’t you agree? And when we started looking for style inspiration — our Bollywood stars had enough to get us going.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks like a summer dream in this beautiful ruffle-tier bright yellow dress. Here’s a style tip: wear a bright yellow dress and pair it with a denim jacket, and boots. You could also go with hoop earrings to complete the look. The White Tiger actress took our breath away with this picture that was shot in London.
Amyra Dastur
The Trip actress, Amyra Dastur has been modelling since the age of 16 and has been a constant fashion inspiration. She recently posted a picture on Instagram in a pretty pink top. She paired it with floral palazzo pants that looked comfortable, trendy, extremely pretty, and perfect for the spring. Pair them with some oxidized jewellery, lots of bangles, dangling earrings, and you are all set to rock the party. You can pair such pants with any bright coloured top for maximum effect.
Anushka Sharma
One of the coolest Bollywood celebrity parents is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. We loved their wedding videos that went viral on all social media platforms. The world rejoiced when the actress and the cricketer announced the arrival of their baby. We loved the polka dot dress with frills and the pretty baby bump. The dress was bubbly, chic, and Anushka looked cute with that baby bump. She posted the picture sans makeup or jewellery — and just let her hair down which nailed the look.
Ananya Pandey
The Student of the Year 2 actress takes her fashion very seriously. Come spring and the actress brings out all the bright clothes in her closet. We absolutely love this graphic-print crop top and jogger pants. It has all the colours popping out and is perfect to make Spring more colourful than what it is. All you need are big hoop earrings, and some bright lips to nail the look.
Kiara Advani
Did you think spring clothing is all about dresses, palazzos, and sweatsuits? The Kabir Singh fame actress is showing us how to spring-ready in traditional attire as well. The actress looked extremely pretty in a polka dot saree and embroidered blouse. She went with a middle -partition, and some long statement earrings. Her makeup complemented her dress and she made all the colours of spring stand out in her saree-blouse.
Tara Sutaria
The other Student Of The Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria always nails it when she steps out and poses for the paparazzi. She gave us major spring inspiration in a simple suit- pink coat, black crop top, and pink trousers. She was a total boss woman in that attire. Whether you are looking to attend an event or just style to impress, you can slay it in this attire.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
