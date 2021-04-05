Our Fave 5 Looks From FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2021

For the very first time two major fashion houses merged to show a sign of unity and support for the Indian fashion industry especially for the year they have had (correction: we all have had). Presenting what they called a “phygital” show (a fusion of physical models on a digital runway) FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week showcased a wonderful array of designers who paraded their latest collections. Check out our fave 5 right here!

Pankaj and Nidhi

Design duo Pankaj and Nidhi unveiled a geometrical womenswear collection named “Kaleidoscope.” Lakme Fashion Week announced on Facebook, “Holographic embroidery, dextrously hand-cut appliqués of triangles, squares, diamond shapes, and the grading play a role in building on the prismatic theme.”



Paras and Shalini

Titled “Sweet Reminiscences,” the collection by Paras and Shalini was a whimsical, dreamy affair. Floral ball gowns, volume sleeves and tulle fabrics ruled this line.

Arpita Mehta

Arpita Mehta presented a collection titled “Reflections,” which focused on prints like florals, abstracts, leaves and butti. The resortwear collection was breezy, dominated by neutral colors.

Shantanu and Nikhil

S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil showcased #SNSafari, a collection that was aimed at millennials with an edgy line, earthy tones and unconventional silhouettes.

Reeti Arneja

This refreshing collection by Reeti Arneja titled “Paani,” includes signature silhouettes using the local tie-dye technique, along with seashells embroidered onto the fabric.



These inspired looks have us all set for some major spring and summer vibes!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/LakmeFashionWk