COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge

COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge

Apr 27, 2020

Meena Khan

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Meena Khan

Meena Khan

Author

Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...

COMMENTS

World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”

#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!

#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!

Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss

Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss

How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life

How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life

"Get Out Of Your PJs!" And Other Telecommuting Tips Right Here

"Get Out Of Your PJs!" And Other Telecommuting Tips Right Here

5 Yoga Poses That Will Help Ease Lower Back Pain

5 Yoga Poses That Will Help Ease Lower Back Pain

What Pisses Me Off: Spending Too Much On Designer Clothes

What Pisses Me Off: Spending Too Much On Designer Clothes

Episode 22: Chat With Stars Of 'Mira, Royal Detective'

Episode 22: Chat With Stars Of 'Mira, Royal Detective'

COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On

COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On

COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health

COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health

COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In

COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In

COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!

COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!

COVID-19: How Chef Floyd Cardoz Celebrated India's Culinary History With The Foodies Of The World

COVID-19: How Chef Floyd Cardoz Celebrated India's Culinary History With The Foodies Of The World

COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams

COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams

COVID-19: What Pisses Me Off — People Who Don't #StayHome

COVID-19: What Pisses Me Off — People Who Don't #StayHome

COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time

COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time

COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals

COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals

COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown

COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown

COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes

COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes

COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes

COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes

COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call

COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"

COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns

COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns

Episode 23: COVID-19 Special Series: Fact Vs. Fiction Chat With Experts

Episode 23: COVID-19 Special Series: Fact Vs. Fiction Chat With Experts

COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines

COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines

Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting

Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting

COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?

COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?

COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown

COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown

COVID-19: What Pisses Me Off — Hoarding & Price Gouging To Make Money In This Global Pandemic

COVID-19: What Pisses Me Off — Hoarding & Price Gouging To Make Money In This Global Pandemic

Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For

Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows