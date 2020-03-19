Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can’t Miss
Beauty Mar 19, 2020
With each new trend there are hundreds, if not thousands of new products each year and we’re here for it! Just the same, with each season there are numerous beauty launches. So, without further ado, check out our list of Spring 2020 beauty launches you can’t miss!
The new mist connection from Wander Beauty combines an oil based essence and water-based toner into one when shaken, helping to simplify your skincare routine. To be used after cleansing the skin, this mist moisturizes, balances and softens the skin.
The newest addition to the Live Tinted Huesticks is this beautiful berry shade named Free, perfect for all skin tones. The stick just like the ones before it is a eye, lip and cheek multi-stick.
The ever popular Brighten Up! range from Vasanti is growing! The new aloe based cleanser removes makeup, cleanses the skin and removes impurities and pollutants from the pores leaving the skin soft and fresh!
With spring around the corner, the razors are not far behind. This new launch from Gillette Canada is a special one because it is the first of its kind. Treo is a razor “designed and built for caregivers to safely shave their loved ones with convenience and comfort”.
The winter can leave the skin damaged and dry, but L’Occitane is making sure we have more than enough to reset for the spring. The new overnight eye serum helps the eyes look rested with a reduction in puffiness and dark circles. And for the rest of the body, the limited edition OMY collection and solidarity balm will nourish, protect and soften the skin.
For the millennials, by the millennials. Neutrogena’s newest collection was formulated by millennials and helps restore brightness and awakens dull skin. The four step regimen treats dehydration, uneven skin tone and texture leaving skin looking refreshed.
This skincare-infused foundation evens out the skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and increasing hydration for 24 hours. The coverage ranges from light to medium with a satin finish.
The Powder of Youth No. 1 is a water-activated micro-biome skincare powder that removes impurities, makeup, renews skin cells. The results reveal calmer, more youthful looking skin! It can be used as a daily cleanser or as an overnight reparative mask.
Olay is joining the retinol wave with their new retinol night collection. Delivering 24 hour hydration and 24 hour potency this collection will leave you with brighter and smoother skin every morning!
The search for good shampoo is never ending and Pantene understands this. They are constantly searching for new sources of nutrients and or hair secrets from around the globe. Their most recent Nutrient Blends collections include various nutrient rich ingredients and omits the sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes and more!
Primers are an essential part of makeup prep so this brand is making sure you have many to choose from. This new primer collection includes four different primers as well as a supercharged essence all formulated different to address specific skin concerns.
The newest additions to the Pink Diamond collection are here for all your anti-aging needs! The new oil will life, plump and smooth the complexion while the new lip & eye filler will instantly blur signs of ageing.
Main Image Photo Credit: Live Tinted, Wander Beauty, L’Occitane & Vasanti Cosmetics
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!