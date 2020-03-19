With each new trend there are hundreds, if not thousands of new products each year and we’re here for it! Just the same, with each season there are numerous beauty launches. So, without further ado, check out our list of Spring 2020 beauty launches you can’t miss!

Wander Beauty

The new mist connection from Wander Beauty combines an oil based essence and water-based toner into one when shaken, helping to simplify your skincare routine. To be used after cleansing the skin, this mist moisturizes, balances and softens the skin.

Live Tinted

The newest addition to the Live Tinted Huesticks is this beautiful berry shade named Free, perfect for all skin tones. The stick just like the ones before it is a eye, lip and cheek multi-stick.

Vasanti Cosmetics

The ever popular Brighten Up! range from Vasanti is growing! The new aloe based cleanser removes makeup, cleanses the skin and removes impurities and pollutants from the pores leaving the skin soft and fresh!

Gillette Canada

With spring around the corner, the razors are not far behind. This new launch from Gillette Canada is a special one because it is the first of its kind. Treo is a razor “designed and built for caregivers to safely shave their loved ones with convenience and comfort”.

L’Occitane

The winter can leave the skin damaged and dry, but L’Occitane is making sure we have more than enough to reset for the spring. The new overnight eye serum helps the eyes look rested with a reduction in puffiness and dark circles. And for the rest of the body, the limited edition OMY collection and solidarity balm will nourish, protect and soften the skin.

Neutrogena

For the millennials, by the millennials. Neutrogena’s newest collection was formulated by millennials and helps restore brightness and awakens dull skin. The four step regimen treats dehydration, uneven skin tone and texture leaving skin looking refreshed.

Makeup Forever

This skincare-infused foundation evens out the skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and increasing hydration for 24 hours. The coverage ranges from light to medium with a satin finish.

aN-hydra

The Powder of Youth No. 1 is a water-activated micro-biome skincare powder that removes impurities, makeup, renews skin cells. The results reveal calmer, more youthful looking skin! It can be used as a daily cleanser or as an overnight reparative mask.

Olay

Olay is joining the retinol wave with their new retinol night collection. Delivering 24 hour hydration and 24 hour potency this collection will leave you with brighter and smoother skin every morning!

Pantene

The search for good shampoo is never ending and Pantene understands this. They are constantly searching for new sources of nutrients and or hair secrets from around the globe. Their most recent Nutrient Blends collections include various nutrient rich ingredients and omits the sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes and more!

Laura Mercier

Primers are an essential part of makeup prep so this brand is making sure you have many to choose from. This new primer collection includes four different primers as well as a supercharged essence all formulated different to address specific skin concerns.

Rodial

The newest additions to the Pink Diamond collection are here for all your anti-aging needs! The new oil will life, plump and smooth the complexion while the new lip & eye filler will instantly blur signs of ageing.

Main Image Photo Credit: Live Tinted, Wander Beauty, L’Occitane & Vasanti Cosmetics