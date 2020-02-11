Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook

The 92nd Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, took place this weekend bringing to an end months of anticipation for the biggest night in Hollywood. And the beauty looks did not disappoint. Check out our Oscars 2020 best beauty looks that had us shook no doubt!

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh was emulating gold goddess vibes on the red carpet. Despite keeping her look very minimal, she was glowing. Her lips and eyes were kept neutral, paired with rosy cheeks and an emphasis on dark lashes and brows. Following a similar theme for her hair, Oh styled a combed back up-do completing her classy look.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera took to Instagram ahead of the Oscars sharing her look for the night paired with a caption indicating that she would be bringing her own warrior ancestors, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras and she did just that. Her makeup was very subtle with an emphasis on her silky long brown hair straightened and paired with a golden headband giving her the perfect tribal look, which based on her post seems is what she was going for.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looked radiant with a gorgeous soft glam. Her face was glowing and her eyes were the star of the look. Dark black eyeliner outlined her eyes paired with black mascara to really make her dark brown eyes pop. Kaling completed the look with a nude lip and swept back tresses.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan looked like a fairy. Her eyes were adorned with a beautiful lavender eye shadow and paired with black eyeliner and mascara. Ronan wore a nude lip, leaving the emphasis on her eyes. Her hair was pulled back into a bun continuing to push the emphasis on her lavender eye look.

Regina King

Regina King was the definition of pretty in pink this year. Her soft pink glam was paired with bold eyes creating a stunning look. Her hair was swept to the side and really helped to emphasize her face and neck.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae looked like a doll. Her skin was flawless, her lashes were long, full and thick. Monae’s brows were on fleek, the highlight was emphasizing the perfect areas and her lips were in the perfect pinkish, red-orange shade. To top it off her bangs were side swept and the remainder of her hair was covered by her dress, which further outlined her face.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz continued the soft glam look. She had a subtle golden brown look, with the emphasis being on her eyes. Her eye shadow was slightly shimmery paired with black eyeliner and mascara really helping her eyes shine. Her lips were nude and her hair was pulled back really bringing together the soft golden brown glam.

Main Photo Image Credit: Allure, Pop Sugar & ET