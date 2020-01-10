With her latest film Chhapaak hitting theatres this is the right time to focus on Deepika Padukone. Her beauty is enhanced by her sharp, angular, classic beauty demonstrates that glamour, whether the wattage is at 1 or 1500, is easily doable with a few key products. With our latest Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika’s dramatic look right here!

DEEPIKA’S DAY LOOK — STRONG AND SHARP

Deepika’s large expressive eyes and sharp features evoke the Gayatri Devi approach to beauty — deeply divine, which calls for simple, strong strokes and deep shades. Her makeup expresses her strength which results in:

Flawless complexion Defined eyes Structured cheeks Sensual lips

Deepika’s complexion is always flawless and tends to have a soft matte finish. I tried the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Oil Free Foundation (30 shades available), which is touted as lasting 24 hours; providing medium coverage; and working with the skin to refresh itself.

The claims are mighty, and when I first spot applied the Citrine shade, I gasped with delight. The coverage was impeccable and shade matched my skin seamlessly! The soft matte finish is a sophisticated one, and I found myself walking a few millimetres taller when I wore this product all day long.

Deepika’s eyes possess a mischievous, engaging twinkle which is enhanced by a simple black line. I recommend using a pen liquid liner to ensure a smooth, consistent application. I am besotted with L’Oréal Flash Cat Eye by Infallible because not only is the ink a deep rich black that lasts several hours, it comes with a detachable stencil that permits you to create the perfect cat eye.

Initially, my attempt was a disaster but after two or three attempts, I mastered the art of placing the stencil at the outer corner of the eye, filling in the little triangle with liner and then drawing the rest of the linerMy eyes look lifted and diva-like, and if I may add, a tad vixenish.

Deepika’s high cheek bones permit her to get away with wearing minimal blush, as they hold up her face like mighty Roman columns. For the rest of us, we can rely on the tromp-l’oiel, whereby we apply a subtle highlighter such as Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder (4 intensities available) which add a pearlescent finish to the face.

I use my blush brush to tap it onto my cheeks, as I would a regular blush; and add a few taps around my mouth and in the centre of my forehead, to infuse a touch a glow.

Deepika is known for her sensual pout which is enhanced by red shades. For day, when presence, not drama, is the game plan, I suggest using a glossy red lipstick such as Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Colour in Healthy Lips. The cranberry shade can be swiped on once for a popsicle effect and if your lips are deeper, apply two or three layers to create a juicy one.

GLAMOUR UPTICK…

Deepika’s day look provides an excellent foundation for a glamourous look that will take less than 10 minutes to achieve:

Now is the time to go full-on Shantipriya with the eye makeup. I really enjoy the Givenchy Le Prismissime 9 Colors Eye Palette in Essence of Browns because this collection of shades veer towards sophisticated, shimmery taupes and wines that pair beautifully with cocoa peepers and all skin tones.

Shantipriya‘s unabashed seventies glamour is best interpreted by tapping a flat-duck billed brush into the paler shades of the palette and then tapping it from the black line to crease. Thereafter, dip an angled shader brush in a medium shade and tap it into the crease just once, so that your , without overdoing the shadow. The final step is to retrace the black line and eye flick, and then draw a second parallel line and flick to take the eye makeup from kitten to tiger. To ensure that the tiger look roars, define the waterline with Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil in black. This product glides easily across the sensitive waterline and stays put for hours.

The eyes are strong, so just refresh the glow with a few touches of highlighter; The lips should not compete with the eyes in terms of finish, so a glossy lip should be replaced with a matte one. A matte finish possesses structure and depth, and will not compete with the shimmery finish around the eyes. I love Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Viva la Vergara, a matte burgundy that matches the eyes pigment for pigment, without crowding the face, and is impactful on all shades of lips. If your lips tend get dry, and matte is not an ideal formulation, then try Wander Beauty Lipsetter Dual Lipstick and Liner in On the Mauve, a deep pink with a mauve edge.

BEAUTY MUSINGS

Deepika is a modern beauty because not only does her face illuminate every picture, her formidable talent and tireless advocacy for mental health issues shine through her eyes. If you are feeling a tad drab with the wintery world, think of how Deepika transforms her look with a few key strokes, and raid your vanity do the same. Of course, there’s nothing more beautiful than takin inspiration from her advocacy work as well!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.harpersbazaar, www.givenchy.com