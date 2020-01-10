Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Look Right Here!
Beauty Jan 10, 2020
With her latest film Chhapaak hitting theatres this is the right time to focus on Deepika Padukone. Her beauty is enhanced by her sharp, angular, classic beauty demonstrates that glamour, whether the wattage is at 1 or 1500, is easily doable with a few key products. With our latest Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika’s dramatic look right here!
DEEPIKA’S DAY LOOK — STRONG AND SHARP
Deepika’s large expressive eyes and sharp features evoke the Gayatri Devi approach to beauty — deeply divine, which calls for simple, strong strokes and deep shades. Her makeup expresses her strength which results in:
- Flawless complexion
- Defined eyes
- Structured cheeks
- Sensual lips
Deepika’s complexion is always flawless and tends to have a soft matte finish. I tried the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Oil Free Foundation (30 shades available), which is touted as lasting 24 hours; providing medium coverage; and working with the skin to refresh itself.
The claims are mighty, and when I first spot applied the Citrine shade, I gasped with delight. The coverage was impeccable and shade matched my skin seamlessly! The soft matte finish is a sophisticated one, and I found myself walking a few millimetres taller when I wore this product all day long.
Deepika’s eyes possess a mischievous, engaging twinkle which is enhanced by a simple black line. I recommend using a pen liquid liner to ensure a smooth, consistent application. I am besotted with L’Oréal Flash Cat Eye by Infallible because not only is the ink a deep rich black that lasts several hours, it comes with a detachable stencil that permits you to create the perfect cat eye.
Initially, my attempt was a disaster but after two or three attempts, I mastered the art of placing the stencil at the outer corner of the eye, filling in the little triangle with liner and then drawing the rest of the linerMy eyes look lifted and diva-like, and if I may add, a tad vixenish.
Deepika’s high cheek bones permit her to get away with wearing minimal blush, as they hold up her face like mighty Roman columns. For the rest of us, we can rely on the tromp-l’oiel, whereby we apply a subtle highlighter such as Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder (4 intensities available) which add a pearlescent finish to the face.
I use my blush brush to tap it onto my cheeks, as I would a regular blush; and add a few taps around my mouth and in the centre of my forehead, to infuse a touch a glow.
Deepika is known for her sensual pout which is enhanced by red shades. For day, when presence, not drama, is the game plan, I suggest using a glossy red lipstick such as Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Colour in Healthy Lips. The cranberry shade can be swiped on once for a popsicle effect and if your lips are deeper, apply two or three layers to create a juicy one.
GLAMOUR UPTICK…
Deepika’s day look provides an excellent foundation for a glamourous look that will take less than 10 minutes to achieve:
Now is the time to go full-on Shantipriya with the eye makeup. I really enjoy the Givenchy Le Prismissime 9 Colors Eye Palette in Essence of Browns because this collection of shades veer towards sophisticated, shimmery taupes and wines that pair beautifully with cocoa peepers and all skin tones.
Shantipriya‘s unabashed seventies glamour is best interpreted by tapping a flat-duck billed brush into the paler shades of the palette and then tapping it from the black line to crease. Thereafter, dip an angled shader brush in a medium shade and tap it into the crease just once, so that your , without overdoing the shadow. The final step is to retrace the black line and eye flick, and then draw a second parallel line and flick to take the eye makeup from kitten to tiger. To ensure that the tiger look roars, define the waterline with Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil in black. This product glides easily across the sensitive waterline and stays put for hours.
- The eyes are strong, so just refresh the glow with a few touches of highlighter;
- The lips should not compete with the eyes in terms of finish, so a glossy lip should be replaced with a matte one. A matte finish possesses structure and depth, and will not compete with the shimmery finish around the eyes. I love Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Viva la Vergara, a matte burgundy that matches the eyes pigment for pigment, without crowding the face, and is impactful on all shades of lips.
If your lips tend get dry, and matte is not an ideal formulation, then try Wander Beauty Lipsetter Dual Lipstick and Liner in On the Mauve, a deep pink with a mauve edge.
BEAUTY MUSINGS
Deepika is a modern beauty because not only does her face illuminate every picture, her formidable talent and tireless advocacy for mental health issues shine through her eyes. If you are feeling a tad drab with the wintery world, think of how Deepika transforms her look with a few key strokes, and raid your vanity do the same. Of course, there’s nothing more beautiful than takin inspiration from her advocacy work as well!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.harpersbazaar, www.givenchy.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin
-
Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!
-
Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season
-
Oh My That Face! Our Favourite Beauty Looks From TIFF 2018
-
Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
-
Get Fall Ready With These Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
From Lashes To Lips: Embrace The Drama With Head-Turning Beauty Looks For Fall
-
Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
-
Stick With It! Travel Without Melting Your Face Off With These Stick Beauty Products!
-
Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!