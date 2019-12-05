Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!

Dia Mirza enhances her natural assets and that’s why I think she’s a great beauty reference for us. With the festive season in ful swing, it’s the perfect time to get some serious Bollywood beauty inspo with her AM & PM beauty looks. And get this, you can get it in just 10 minutes.

Her beauty looks communicate self-assuredness in the boardroom and pure glamour at the office holiday party. The best aspect of her look is that, aside from the complexion products, every shade that is used is accessible for all South Asian women. So, let’s break it down.

DIA’S DAY LOOK — FRESH AND ON POINT

If your beauty style is simple and veers towards freshness, then Dia’s social media accounts are replete with examples of how to create the look, South Asian style. Her makeup enhances her features and adds highlights which result in:

Glowing complexion Softly-lined eyes Healthy cheeks Neutral lips

For the holiday season, our complexions become sallower because we are no longer kissed by the sun. One way to neutralize that is to invest in a glow foundation such as Guerlain l’Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation 16H Wear (30 shades available).

After priming my skin, I spot applied this foundation on my trouble areas, namely the discolouration around my mouth and my colonies of sun spots atop each cheek. I prefer spot application because skin is sensual and we should show those parts that do not require coverage. To ensure that the foundation works with the skin, I used my trusty Make Up For Ever Foundation Brush Medium 106 because its medium-stiff bristles deposit the colour evenly when you tap it on with quick strokes.

There is no doubt that Van Morrison was inspired by eyes like those of Dia when he wrote “Brown-eyed Girl”. Her eyes are naturally large and expressive, and their deep cocoa colour make them unforgettable. To create the fresh eyes, invest in a neutral palette such as bareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette in Latte, a sextet of shadows which includes warm shades of brown, cream, and gold, in metallic and matte finishes.

In the morning, take a flat, stiff, duckbilled brush such as Make Up For Ever Shader Brush Medium 226, and apply a soft metallic shade such as Destiny (deep champagne) from the inner corner of the eye to mid eye.

Thereafter, use an angled shader brush such as Make Up For Ever Angled Shader Brush 234, and tap on a deeper soft metallic shade such as Fringed (shimmery latte) from the mid -eye to the outer corner.

I like to line my upper lashes only with the shimmery darker chocolate brown, Feels, using a stiff, short bristled brush, such as the Make Up For Ever Definer Eyeliner Brush 256.

Dia’s soft complexion is enhanced by barely there cheeks, and powder blushes are the best way to achieve the look that lasts all day. The problem with liquids is that they set too quickly so you risk staining the cheeks, and with cream blushes there is always a risk that the product fades.

A fantastic investment is the Benefit Cheekleaders Pink Squad Blush, Bronze & Highlight Palette which comes with five legendary shades from the collection (Galifornia, Tickle, Hoola, Dandelion and Dallas). I love that this quintet of shades includes Hoola, a bronzer, so that darker-skinned beauties can intensify the lighter shades and create bespoke, barely there pinkish hues.

I use my beloved blush brush, and dip it into Galifornia and then Dandelion. to create a pink shade that is equal parts pink and light. I then smile and apply the product using quick strokes from the tops of my cheeks to my temples. To combat the aforementioned sallowness, I use the same brush and lightly dab Hoola around the perimeter of my face and the centre of my neck.

Dia’s beautiful smile is typically enhanced by a soft, neutral shade. In keeping with the glowing , fresh look, I suggest using a long wear lip gloss such as Stila Lip Gloss in Win-Win which is a winner. The pigment is intense so that it is not overwhelmed by lips that veer towards deep mauve, and the shade is a beautiful dusty rose that flatters all skin tones.

GLAMOUR UPTICK…

Dia’s fresh day look can be easily morphed into a night glamour one in less than 10 minutes with these quick strokes:

Apply a deep gold shadow, such as Firefly from the Latte palette, into the crease. Since it is a soft metallic, like the other two suggested shades, the look will be like a dreamy haze with a night time bent.

Dip the eye defining brush in a matte chocolate shade, such as Spirit from the Latte palette, and go over the upper and lower lash lines, making sure to smudge the line to create a diaphanous effect.

Refresh the blush using the day time approach.

Wipe off the gloss, and add a sexy red shade to announce that the night begins now … I am blown away by the sensuality of Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick Comfort & Hold in Bold Red. It is a deep ruby red that possesses a hint of shimmer which enhances the size of any pout. Its texture is soft and the formula hydrates my lips instantly. It is the perfect red for South Asian beauties.

BEAUTY MUSINGS

The holidays are always a busy time of year and it is refreshing to discover that there are beauty references within the broad and varied South Asian community that can inspire us to enhance our beauty game with shades that likely are already present in our vanity. Dia is a modern beauty because they are not possessed by beauty, rather beauty flows from her DNA, talent and charity — a combination that is shared by numerous South Asian women.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.tvovermind.com/www.vogue.in