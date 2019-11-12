Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
Beauty Nov 12, 2019
Vasanti Cosmetics knows South Asian skin like no other. Which is why we’re excited to see that they are relaunching their Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer!
Vasanti Cosmetics recently re-launched their fan-favourite Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer, which is now available in Canada, the US and the UK. The orange colour correcting concealer was developed 18 years ago by Vasanti co-founder Pinki Gosal.
Known as their “best kept secret” and a favourite among the beauty crowd, the colour corrector and concealer is best suited for warm to medium skin tones and prevents them from appearing ashy under their makeup. The beauty of this product is that it’s available in one shade and instantly removes the appearance of dark circles. This particular shade of orange will counteract any hues of brown, purple, or blue that appear under the eye – while blending into the complexion without leaving a heavy orange residue.
“In 1997, my curiosity and persistence to find a solution for my dark under eyes led me to start working in a cosmetics lab. This gave me the opportunity to spend time and understand details of ingredients, which led me to the development of Liquid VO2,” noted Gosal. “I’m so happy and excited of how perfect it turned out and that I have not had to adjust it in any way. From being one of the first products I developed for the brand, it still remains my go-to. I’m humbled by how many people have told me they cannot live without their Liquid VO2.”
The texture of this colour corrector is magical as it feels similar to the texture of the skin. After applying Liquid VO2 under the eyes, apply your foundation on top and then set it with powder. The result is a brighter and a more youthful appearance. And Vasanti Cosmetics products stays true to their clean beauty mantra by being paraben free, vegan friendly, cruelty-free and PETA approved.
Liquid VO2 retails for $27 CAD and is available for purchase on Amazon.com and at www.vasanticosmetics.com.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
