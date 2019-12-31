4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
Beauty Dec 31, 2019
It’s not always easy to find the right shade and hues for South Asian skin tones. Many companies get the undertones wrong, nude lipsticks are hard to find, and choosing the right shade of concealer is no easy task. The beauty companies I’ve listed below have been created by South Asian women, most of which set out to cater to medium to dark skin tones. Check out 5 South Asian-owned beauty companies you need to know now!
Stellar Beauty was founded by Monica Deol, an Indian-Canadian who is well known for being a television personality (you might remember her as Much Music’s Electric Circus host in the 90s). Deol wanted to create quality products for medium skin tones, and she did just that with Stellar. Sold at Sephora, the brand offers a full selection of products, from foundations to powders, lipsticks, and gorgeous highlighters.
Lady Burgundy is an indie beauty brand, currently focused on lip products and silk lashes. The co-founder and CEO, Amrita, is an Indian-Canadian who chose to venture into the beauty world instead of continuing her career as a doctor. She was inspired to make a nude lip that looked good on medium skin tones and eventually made an entire collection of liquid lips with gorgeous, pigmented hues.
Co-founders Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson designed Wander Beauty to create multitasking beauty products. Their products include volumizing mascara that also curls the lashes, a duo stick that provides both a blush and highlighter in one and a dual-ended concealer that has a mattifying stick and an illuminating liquid.
For many, Vasanti Cosmetics is a household name. The Canadian company was founded by sisters Pinki Gosal, Monal Patel, Priti Patel and Gargi Patel who first wanted to find the best concealer formula for the dark under eye circles many South Asian women inherit. Years later, they now offer every kind of makeup product you could ask for and have begun to venture into skincare.
Rani Cosmetics was created by Indian-American Eshani Patel — known on YouTube as TotalMakeupJunkie101. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free and made in the US. For now, the company is focusing on lip products for medium to dark skin tones — with gorgeous, Indian-inspired packaging.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.freestocks.org
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin
-
Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!
-
Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season
-
Oh My That Face! Our Favourite Beauty Looks From TIFF 2018
-
Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
-
Get Fall Ready With These Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
From Lashes To Lips: Embrace The Drama With Head-Turning Beauty Looks For Fall
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!