It’s not always easy to find the right shade and hues for South Asian skin tones. Many companies get the undertones wrong, nude lipsticks are hard to find, and choosing the right shade of concealer is no easy task. The beauty companies I’ve listed below have been created by South Asian women, most of which set out to cater to medium to dark skin tones. Check out 5 South Asian-owned beauty companies you need to know now!

1. Stellar Beauty

Stellar Beauty was founded by Monica Deol, an Indian-Canadian who is well known for being a television personality (you might remember her as Much Music’s Electric Circus host in the 90s). Deol wanted to create quality products for medium skin tones, and she did just that with Stellar. Sold at Sephora, the brand offers a full selection of products, from foundations to powders, lipsticks, and gorgeous highlighters.

2. Lady Burgundy

Lady Burgundy is an indie beauty brand, currently focused on lip products and silk lashes. The co-founder and CEO, Amrita, is an Indian-Canadian who chose to venture into the beauty world instead of continuing her career as a doctor. She was inspired to make a nude lip that looked good on medium skin tones and eventually made an entire collection of liquid lips with gorgeous, pigmented hues.

3. Wander Beauty

Co-founders Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson designed Wander Beauty to create multitasking beauty products. Their products include volumizing mascara that also curls the lashes, a duo stick that provides both a blush and highlighter in one and a dual-ended concealer that has a mattifying stick and an illuminating liquid.

4. Vasanti Cosmetics

For many, Vasanti Cosmetics is a household name. The Canadian company was founded by sisters Pinki Gosal, Monal Patel, Priti Patel and Gargi Patel who first wanted to find the best concealer formula for the dark under eye circles many South Asian women inherit. Years later, they now offer every kind of makeup product you could ask for and have begun to venture into skincare.

5. Rani Cosmetics

Rani Cosmetics was created by Indian-American Eshani Patel — known on YouTube as TotalMakeupJunkie101. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free and made in the US. For now, the company is focusing on lip products for medium to dark skin tones — with gorgeous, Indian-inspired packaging.

