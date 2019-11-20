Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious

When you cover your hair all day, hair care is essential. Check out our hijabi hair tips: three ways to keep your locks luscious.

Hair care is important for everyone. However, the type of care is not usually the same across the board. It varies based on hair texture, type and even lifestyle. For example, for those who wear a hijab their lifestyle involves covering their hair for majority of the day, therefore their hair care will be different than someone who does not cover their hair.

According to Justin German, Pantene Consulting Stylist if someone covers their head in any form whether that be by wearing a hat, toque or at night on a daily basis, it can have an unhealthy affect on the hairs health. “Wearing your hair covered everyday can leave some effect on the hairs health because of lack of air and oxygen to the hair”, explains German.

In addition to the lack of air and oxygen, covering the hair can result in flat, limp and dry hair. So, for those who cover their hair daily check out some hair care tips below that will help on your journey to healthy hair!

1. Brush & Massage

This is something everyone should probably be doing, but something those who cover their head should definitely be doing. According to German, when asked for tips to combat damage and impact on the hair from covering, he said “What you can do to help is, brushing your hair after you take your head wrap off and massage your scalp to simulate blood flow…”.

2. Regular Trims

As someone who wears a hijab, I tend to put off regular trims, but it seems regardless of whether anyone sees your hair or not, getting regular trims can really help with overall hair health. As German explains, “look into getting regular trims so your hair will not break or to help with split ends”.

3. Condition Regularly + Treatments

While shampooing the hair is important, conditioning is just as important if not more important. German recommends the Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal conditioner and shampoo in duality. He shares that the conditioner, “Nourishes your hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients that fights damage while locking in hydration from root to tip”.

In addition, he recommends using regular treatments such as the Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots. German claims they “are a deep conditioning treatment that repair damage in just ONE use with no weigh-down! Turns dry, brittle hair into soft, shiny and more resilient hair!”.

Alongside what German has recommended, you can also try these products to nourish your hair:

German also shared a couple of tips outside of these important three that can also help make a difference. They include changing how you tie the hair back, changing the part from time to time, changing the position of the hair and not tying the hair back wet as it can break much easier.

Main Photo Image Credit: Photo by Element5 Digital (products), Ifrah Akhter (Hijabi) both on Unsplash