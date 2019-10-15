Beauty / Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones

Beauty Oct 15, 2019

Sidra Sheikh

by  

Can’t figure out what exactly a “nude” lipstick does for us? We explored the various lipsticks out there and — good news —we found these 5 nude lipsticks perfect for our desi skin tones! 

I never liked nude lipsticks and I never understood the hype around them. However, that all changed when I realized I was trying the wrong nudes for my South Asian skin tone and ultimately had no clue what a nude lipstick was.

For as long as I can remember, whenever I was introduced to a nude lipstick it was always a light pink or light peach colour. They were so light that when I would apply them, it would barely show up and looked like I had nothing on or leave an ashy residual affect on my lips resulting in my dislike towards them.

Fast forward to about a year ago, I tried a brownish orange lipstick and in that moment I finally realized what a nude was and what all the hype was about.

Having seen others wear nude lipstick, but never having been able to achieve the same affect, I had always assumed maybe something was wrong with my lips, but turns out I was just never introduced to the nude shades that work with my skin tone and lip colour. According to Tracey Mohamed, Senior Brand Associate Stila Cosmetics, ACI Brands INC., “For South Asian women, it’s best to go for tones that are peachy, deeper pink, or brown tones. “

Since then, I’ve learned that there is not a set nude shade that works for everyone and anyone, rather a nude is based off a person’s skin tone, undertone and even lip colour. My eureka moment was further confirmed by Mohamed, who explains, “A nude lip varies based on your skin tone. For someone of a warm to deep complexion, you want to choose a nude lip that looks as closely to your natural lip colour as possible. Avoid any shades with a white undertone, as they tend to look grey on lips with darker pigmentation.”

Based on this, I’ve concluded that a nude lip is a neutral shade for your face, it is visible, but not obvious. It varies in colours, but the colour is very subtle and, in my opinion, carries the same undertone as your skin creating a neutral look. It does not have to match your skin tone exactly, but it is often a slight bit darker just to make it visible enough to see, but not be too bold. Mohamed puts it quite simply, “A nude lip would be any neutral shade that complements your natural skin tone.”

Now, when I look for a nude lip, instead of looking at the lighter shades I find myself looking at darker ones, which, I’ve learned is what often works best for those with South Asian skin tones. So, if you have a warm to deep complexion, check out these five shades below that are actually nude on our skin tones and also great to wear during the fall!

 

5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, Shade Lido, $29 CAD.  Photo Credit: Stila

 

 

5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones: Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte Liquid Lipstick, Shade Cream Crush, $68 CAD. Photo Credit: Clé de Peau Beauté

 

 

5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones: Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, Shade Sanctuary $26.50 CAD.  Photo Credit: Kat Von D

 

 

5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones: Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, Shade Bow N Arrow, $26.50 CAD.  Photo Credit: Kat Von D

 

5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones: LORAC Pro Matte Lip Color, Shade Rosewood, $25.32  CAD. Photo Credit: Lorac Beauty 

 

Main Photo Image Credit: Kat Von D 

Sidra Sheikh (www.sidrasheikh.com) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the ...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

