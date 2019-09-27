TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
Beauty Sep 27, 2019
Just like that another year of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has come and gone. Over the past couple of weeks, the city was filled with red carpets, celebrity spottings and world premieres of upcoming films. The excitement and buzz throughout the city that comes with TIFF is one that is highly anticipated each year as is the inevitable sadness once the festival comes to and end. In an attempt to hold onto the excitement just a bit longer, we are looking back at our top five favourite beauty looks from this year’s red carpets – take a look below! TIFF 2019 Beauty
(Have you checked out our TIFF 2019 best dressed list? Click here for all the deets!)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman kept her look classic for the premiere of her film The Goldfinch. Her look was quite minimalistic which seemed to be a common theme among many of the celebrities this year. The makeup was very subtle with not much more than mascara on the eyes, a very natural blush and just the right shade of pink on the lip to create a bold, yet subtle look to compliment her timeless little black dress. Her hair completed the look; it was swept to the side accentuating her long neck and strong jawline.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued the theme by keeping hers au natural as well, with neutral colours being the focus of both her outfit and makeup. Her eyes were the main focus of the look with a thick black eyeliner and hints of grey sparkly shadow peaking from the top and corners of her eye. As expected, her lips were the perfect nude complimenting her skin tone and ensuring the focus remained on her big and bright eyes. She seemed to be radiating light with her sparkling eyes as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her movie The Sky Is Pink.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington looked like a barbie doll for the premiere of her film American Son – it was just perfect. Overall, her makeup was quite light, but because of the bold lip it came off much stronger and dramatic. Her hair further framed her face and really drew the attention to her lips which really was the driving factor for this look. She simply oozed confidence as she walked the red carpet!
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s warm look was giving us all kinds fall vibes on the red carpet for her movie Hustlers. Her gown was bold and so her subtle makeup created the most stunning dewy look. J.Lo’s eyes were highlighted with a peachy shadow above and below her eyes. The look was finished with a lash lengthening mascara, peachy blush and a peachy nude glossy lip creating a subtle, yet bold look. Her shoulder length hair was framed around her face and was the perfect colour to merge the peachy tones of her face and bright yellow tones of her dress.
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart looked angelic during the post-screening event for her film Hustlers. The Riverdale star kept it very simple with a pink glitter shadow on the lids, a touch of mascara and a very light pink gloss on the lips. Her hair was pulled back in a bun making her overall look comparable to a fairy – think Tinkerbelle!
Main Image Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
