About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beauty Aug 27, 2019
Fall is not so much about saying good bye to summer as it is about saying hello to moody beauty – an attitude and series of tones that are perfect for South Asian beauties! Embrace fall beauty with these key looks!
As we slowly switch off the air conditioner, and lament how the sun sets at 8:30 pm rather than 9, we prepare ourselves to bid adieu to summer. The transition between the seasons is one fraught with wistfulness because we cannot believe how quickly time passes. However the one element of the transition that always cheers me up is fall beauty trends! Fall 2019 is filled with products, colours and ideas that suit our brown beauty and ensure that we will continue to look like queens as Canada’s flora slowly saunters towards its slumber.
Fall 2019’s beauty ethos can be summed up in one word: moodiness. The colours and trends are equal parts welcoming but there is a sullen 90’s streak that infuses even the most feminine look with edge. As we move towards fall, slowly switch over by picking one or two items to update your look, so that you cherish the dying rays of summer while laying out the welcome mat for fall.
EYES — LESS TWINKLE MORE WINK
Fall 2019 presents three interesting trends that are tailor-made for South Asian beauties: the colourful smoky eye; long wearing vibrant liner; and cool shades of eye shadow.
The smoky eye has long been dominated by sultry images of Brigitte Bardot and Aishwarya Rai. The colours used in the traditional interpretation of this look are a gradation of grey to black. The traditional smoky eye is sexy and suggestive but also a tad overdone and boring. A fantastic interpretation of this eye look is to use a gradation of colours such as russet, blue and green. For example the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Walk of Shame is a quartet of shades the employs various intensities of berries and russet to create a smoky look inspired by fall leaves.
I like to colour wash my eyelids with the Prime shade, a warm champagne colour. I then take a crease brush and tap it once in the Enhance shade, a shimmery russet to define the full crease. Remember if your eyes are close-set, you should define the crease three quarters of the way, and leaving the last quarter nearest the nose, shadow free. If your eyes are far-set, then the outer quarter, should be shadow free.
I then take a smudge brush and dip it in the Smoke shade, a metallic shiraz, and line my upper and lower lash lines, making sure to deposit colour to enhance the symmetry of my eyes. Note that for close-set eyes, the smudging should be faint at the first third of the lash line next to the nose and then gradually become thicker; the reverse is true for far set eyes. I finish the look by tapping the Pop shade, a rose gold at the centre of my mobile eyelids to open the eye area.
If a russet smoky eye is too risqué for you, sneak in some red eye with the Nars High Pigment Longwear Liner in Broadway.
This pencil possesses superior lasting power, and one stroke packs a powerful amount of pigment. This deep russet shade, infused with a hint of shimmer, opens the eyes and adds definition without the starkness. Another on trend shade to try from the collection is Grafton Street. It has a matte finish and its rich teal pigment will pop on the darkest skin tone. Grafton Street is a fantastic alternative to black kajal.
If you are looking to update your neutral palette, then try the Nars Ashes to Ashes Single Eyeshadow. This cool-toned taupe instantly brought me back to 1995 when I was a first year undergrad at McGill. I love to colour wash my eyelids with this shade, and stroke on a black liner. The powder is like particles of silk, so even if you apply two layers it will not look cakey. It has an almost holographic effect, whereby this classic neutral takes on a slightly mauve shade under certain light. Given that my natural skin tone is warm, I hesitate to invest in a cool-toned palette. This single shade permits me to fully indulge in the 90’s while staying on budget.
COMPLEXION — SOFT AND CREAMY
As the temperatures slowly drop, we need to start to think of how to keep our faces smooth and soft because humidity will no longer be around to do the job. I suggest using a primer such as Marc Jacobs Under(Cover) Blurring Coconut Face Primer to smooth out the surface. It does an excellent job of gliding across the planes of the face, and it never clogs my oilier areas on my cheeks and nose. I love that it contains coconut juice and alkanes which truly leave the skin feeling soft and smooth.
I then spot apply a long wear foundation such as Fenty Beauty Hydrating Longwear Foundation (50 shades available). I was pleasantly surprised by how it did not cake on my oilier cheeks and nose, and I only needed one layer to even out my skin tone in my trouble spots. My face glowed and looked even after the application. I also love that it is a tube because it weighs less and is easier to store than a traditional bottle.
Fall tends to be busier time of the year, and a compact foundation that goes on creamy and sets to a soft powder is an excellent alternative. I recommend the Clé de Peau BeautéRadiant Cream to Powder Foundation (12 shades available). The handsome compact is glamourous, and the little black flip top simultaneously holds the circular sponge and covers the gorgeous foundation. I love that you can pat on a single layer of product and your face brightens immediately, and as you go about your day, you can just tap your skin for two seconds and presto – a perfect complexion.
CHEEKS — NOT THE STAR BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN
We are still over a month away from fall and there is no need to place your summer blushes into storage. Instead, highlight using the Guerlain Face Highlighter which imparts a deep, golden peach luminosity that is ideal for brown skin tones. I love untwisting the cap of this wonder powder because the famous soft floral scent fills my nostrils. I then take a large powder blush and swish it over the highlighter and tap it over my cheeks. It transitions summer pink blushes from chipper to “tude” and imparts an instant mood to your beauty look. This highlighter truly mimics the softer sun of late summer.
READ MY LIPS…
Fall 2019’s outstanding feature is the variety of lip products that enhance all shades of lips.
If you love a strong fall lip, then I recommend that you visit the Bite Beauty and Estée Lauder counters. I am in love with the Bite Beauty Outburst Long Wear Lip Stain because this satin finish formula just lasts and lasts. It withstands oily treats such as pakoras and samosas, and puts up a hell of a fight when it comes to removal. I think that my remover is afraid of these lip stains because even after soaking a cotton pad and wiping my lips, the stain remains. This is a busy woman’s best lip friend, and the two shades that I recommend for South Asian beauties are Strawberry Frozé and Sangria Slush.
Another fantastic line of lasting matte finish lipsticks is the Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick. I love how it glides on like butter and sets quickly to a sophisticated finish. The pigment is intense and commands attention. My fall favourite that will look outstanding on all Spouth Asian beauties is Decisive, a striking wine that dictates business.
A popular tip to make business-like matte and satin lipsticks cocktail friendly is two swipe on lip gloss at 5 pm. I dislike this suggestion because one minute you know your teeth look white and your lips are coloured, and then after a quick swipe of lip gloss you are always a tad nervous that the lipstick has migrated beyond the contour of the lips. I now prefer to swipe on a sparkly gold, sheer lipstick such as Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Diamonds, a sheer bronze infused with gold sparkle or Pillow Talk Diamonds, a shimmery pink, that adhere to my base lip product and add dimension to the lips. The sparkles do not slide onto the teeth, rather they stay put and add a naughtiness to your lush pout.
FALLING IN LOVE WITH FALL
It is easy to resent fall because it is the season that comes after three months of sun and warmth. However it is a transitional season which means that you can treat yourself to one or two items to cheer yourself up and to maintain your queenliness even though winter shall soon roar like a lion.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.charlottetilbury.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
Beauty
