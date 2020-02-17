Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue

Pretty in pink is a beauty option for all South Asian women. The colour’s inherent femininity and constant flirtation with its saucier cousin, red, inspires looks that will drive you to paint the sky pink. Check out these key tips on how to rock this hot hue!

An all out pink look might sound like a runaway train that careens toward calamine ad infinitum, but nothing could be farther from the truth. Pink’s various shades which range from deep magenta to baby love, and the variety of textures such as matte, sparkly and satin, mean that our warm skin tones will automatically be beautified by this colour.

Pink Eye … I Mean That Pink Eye

Pink is a colour that works well with coffee peepers because its softer varieties act as a neutral, while the deeper ones showcase the intensity of the iris.

For example, Fenty Beauty Snap in 4 Rose is sextet of matte, satin and sparkly shadows that range from soft pink to electric magenta.

I swoon over how colour washing Sleepova (deep baby pink) using a flat, small, duck-billed brush instantly awakens the eyes. I love to define the crease with the satin raspberry shade, Sugashock and then wet a an angled brush and dip it in the sparkly, wine shadow Diva Feva to define the eyes. The shadows go on like corn silk, and one layer provides a hint of colour. Consequently, if you have darker skin, an extra layer will make the colours stand out. The delicate eye look is completed with a lengthening mascara that opens the eyes.

If you prefer simpler dramatic look, then experiment with Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Raspberry, a metallic interpretation of the berry’s colour, and Magenta, a shimmering, electric, strong pink.

I like to neutralize the discolouration on my eyelids using WANDER Beauty Smooth Sailing 360° Eye Primer, to ensure that drama of the pink occupies centre stage.

Once the eye lids are primed, I then pull an eyelid taut and gently glide a Caviar Stick against the lash line tracing a soft line a quarter of the way in until the outer corner of the eye. I use a blender brush to smoke the line, making sure to tap the inner quarter only once.The intensity of Raspberry and Magenta are such, that there is no need for black liner, and care must be taken to not overwhelm the area. A soft smoky look delivers equally in terms of drama and beauty, and the look is complemented with a volumizing mascara.

Rosy Cheeks

Pink cheeks are typically the purvey of children who have the time to roll around in the snow. However if your lifestyle is veered towards paper work, the following suggestions will help you create a fresh flush without snow being stuffed down your back.

If your approach is more “a touch of pink”, then try the Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer Ultra-Light Glowing Fluid 8, a lightweight liquid that brings strobing to the new decade. I appreciate how a tiny on my ring finger, which I then dab onto my cheekbones, highlights my bone structure in a soft pink haze that is subtle and flattering. This liquid is ideal for a more subtle look that compliments a strong eye.

If you prefer a glowing, beach girl look, then WANDER Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator is an excellent option.

This product comes in four shade sets which are both cool-and-warm-toned. I love how one end allows you to swipe on colour that blends in easily with a few dabs of the fingers, and the other end, allows you to highlight and bring forth your bone structure.

If your style is classic, then Nars blushes are the rose gold standard to follow. The latest offering, Thrill, is an unabashed matte, bubblegum pink that infuses the face with an unmistakable “wow factor”.

Its coolness creates a soft contrast against warmer skin tones that harkens back to eighties sophistication. The shade is intense enough for all South Asian beauties, as the pigment is rich and settles nicely onto the skin. I use a tapered blush brush and tap product along the cheek bone slowly, to ensure that I deposit a soft pop of colour rather than create clown cheeks.

Kiss Me Pink

The lips are centrepiece of pink beauty products, and the variety of shades and textures would leave any South Asian beauty gasping with delight.

I discovered five lip colours and a complimentary gloss that possess enough pigment and verve to flatter all shades of pigmented lips:

Rose is the standard pink lipstick that every women should include in her vanity, and Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick in Rebellious Rose is a flattering, satin interpretation of this shade. It’s warm and a tad earthy yet incredibly feminine and professional. I love how my lips feel instantly moisturized and the formula plumps them.

2. Watermelon is a cheerful shade that literally sings femininity. This shade is not about mystery and seduction rather it is about celebrating energy and verve. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Electric Poppy is a blue-toned matte pink that is a fantastic option on mornings when you are bleary and only have five minutes to prepare for the day. One swipe and you lift your face to take on the world.

3. Wine, arguably falls into the red category, but Brandy from Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon collection demonstrates how a rose can go wild when it decides to tango with wine. The collection is infused with antioxidant ingredients such as pomegranate oil and wild African mango that enhance the lips. The colour is long lasting and the shade is sophisticated ode to our beloved aunties’ love of dark lipstick, without the excess darkness.

4. Mod is a makeup look that is typically not interpreted on South Asian skin tones because the colours are pale and contain white pigment. Regardless of the tonal challenges presented by the look, Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon in Sugar Cane is a deeply-pigmented cool, dusty pink, that infuses your look with edge. It is counter-intuitive to wear such as colour but if your pair the lips with smoky eyes, you turn into a femme fatale who is cooler than pink champagne on ice.

5. Raspberry is the dangerous shade of pink that flirts with red as the fruit becomes wiper under a sizzling sun. Clarins Milkshake Collection introduces a frothy texture to lip colour with Clarins Lip Milky Mousse in Milky Pink, that goes on whisper light and imparts a sensual, lasting pigment. On deeply-pigmented two applications will create a soft pink effect.

6. Pink is the colour of youth, and an important look of pink lips, regardless of the finish of the lip product, are touches of wetness and freshness. I recommend dabbing on a neutral pink gloss such as Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y at the centre of the upper and lower lips.

Rosy Outlook

As you paint the town pink, remember that this colour belongs to little girls and grown women in equal measure. The colour, like our beauty possesses many shades, and it is possible to create a pink look without veering into calamine territory.