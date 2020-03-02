Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase

Kicking off our annual International Women’s Day week-long special is our look at how beauty companies are adding an element of empowerment for South Asian women. Check out our beauty with a cause right here!

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1909 and it is said that there were at least 15,000 women who walked the streets of New York protesting for equal pay, right to vote, and shorter work hours. We are in the year 2020 and women are continuing to struggle with almost the same issues. Women across the world are working together to support each other and are busy fixing each other’s crown. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we write about eight beauty companies that support South Asian women. Well, beauty that comes with a cause. So the next time you want to buy yourself an eyeliner or a moisturizer, consider these brands that contribute, engage, or support South Asian women. Read on…

1. Ranavat:

Manufactured by Michelle Ranavat at Los Angeles, this all-natural Ayurvedic skincare brand is inspired by the authentic beauty rituals of India. Pure and raw ingredients, cold-pressed oils, powdered botanicals – define this brand that manufactures several products including body and facial serums, cleansers, and tonics. But Michelle doesn’t stop just with beauty. Ranavat pledges two percent of the proceeds to the Desai Foundation, a non-profit that works towards empowering women and children through community programs organized in India.

2. European Wax Centre:

With the headquarters in Texas, the European Wax Centre is a popular salon chain with 878 stores across the United States. The brand began the campaign, #AxthePinkTax to bring about awareness about the Pink Tax. Besides this initiative, European Wax Tax has also partnered with Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit organization aiming to empower women everywhere. One of their main mottoes is to encourage women to enter tech companies and start their own startup. They currently have offices in India and Nepal.

3. Abhati:

Manufactured in Switzerland, Abhati is a cosmetics brand that promotes sustainability and fair trade. But more importantly, the organization founded by Anju Rupal constantly works with local trusts and initiatives in order to educate women in rural India. As part of her mission statement, Anju has also said that “Growing up in rural India comes with some challenges; growing up as a girl poses a lot more. Part of our mission is to offer support to young ladies who struggle by spearheading local education programs, making it possible for them to attend school, where none existed before. To date, in collaboration with Educate Girls, we have made it possible for an estimated 120,000 girls to acquire an education.”

4. Sahajan:

Founded by Canada-based Lisa Mattam, Sahajan is a beauty brand with products that are evidence-based natural skincare line based on the old science of Ayurveda. Lisa’s team of doctors has worked extensively with doctors in Kerala to come up with the line. But what is interesting is that Saharan has partnered with Plan International’s Because I Am A Girl, a campaign that works towards equal rights for women. They work in almost 75 countries across the globe and also help fund education for young girls worldwide. The lip balm you just picked up will help a girl go to school living in a remote village in India.

5. Elemis:

This British luxury skincare brand makes products for your skin, body, and wellness. The products boast a perfect amalgamation of science, nature, and carefully crafted formulas. But did you know that Elemis has partnered with Women For Women International (WFWI), a year-long social and economic empowerment program in Afghanistan? As part of the program, 25 women from Afghanistan were selected and trained on 10 core strategies including critical thinking, problem-solving, decision-making, and creative thinking. The other initiative taken up by the brand is its partnership with Breast Cancer Care. Each year, as part of this initiative, Elemis unveils a new pink product. The brand supports and helps any women affected by breast cancer in the UK.

6. Billie:

Let us first give this brand a standing ovation and then tell you about it. Billie is a brand based out of NYC that was launched in 2017. Billie is reportedly the female-first shaving company in a male‑dominated industry. Well, all they are trying to do is make daily routine enjoyable. What is more admirable is that the company donates one percent of all revenue to women’s causes around the world. They are currently donating to Every Mother Counts, an organization that is committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for women everywhere. Their grant supports and helps women paralegals, ensures food rations for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, community toilets, etc to women in India and Bangladesh.

7. Thistle Farms:

Candles, skincare products, bath and body products, apparel and accessories, home decor products – buy any of these products and you will be helping a woman who has survived trafficking, prostitution, or addiction. Thistle Farms employs women who deserve a second chance in life. The organization has partnered with like-minded organizations that are committed to spreading hope, healing, joy, and empowerment to these women survivors. In India, they have collaborated with NGOs such as Anchor, Himalayan Naari, Sustainable Threads, Freeset, Mata Traders, Kara Weaves and Raven + Lily in India. They also work with two outfits in Nepal namely Blessed Hope Nepal and Local Women’s Handicrafts.

8. Nuria:

The products manufactured by Nuria are inspired by women around the world. Body and skincare products from the US, Nuria boasts about being vegan, cruelty-free, clean and pure. Besides being environment-friendly, Nuria also contributes a portion of its sales towards girls’ education. With every Nuria purchase, a girl is closer to becoming the first in her family to graduate high school. The brand has partnered with She’s The First who works extensively in India and Nepal towards gender equality and women education.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.workingnotworking.com, www.medium.com, www.brandsbymake.com