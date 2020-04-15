COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
Beauty Apr 15, 2020
Working from home is no excuse to look dowdy during a virtual meeting … it is actually your time to glow and to steal the show! Read on to learn some camera ready beauty tips that flatters all South Asian beauties and be vavoom for Zoom for your next video conference.
Virtual meetings from home are the current reality as we do our part to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. However working from home is not an excuse to attend a meeting unkempt because your professional demeanour is always scrutinized by colleagues and managers alike. The challenge is how to balance looking groomed without looking overdone when everyone is working from home. The answer is to master softness and focus on products that enhance your glow because believe it or not, what the camera picks up is far different than what you would see person-to-person.
COMPLEXION IS CRUCIAL
The first step is to exfoliate your face and neck because in a virtual office setting, you cannot distract people with your sleek outfit or stylish shoes. Your face and hair will enhance your non-verbal communication. Consequently, it is fundamental that your skin look smooth and hydrated.
The Vasanti Brighten Up! Exfoliator which uses the power of papaya and aloe to remove dead skin and soothe the new layer, respectively, is a must-have for people who want a glowing complexion with minimized dark spots.
I dab a nickel-sized dollop on my clean left palm, rub it with right palm, and then massage it onto my face (except for the eye area) and neck, using a circular motion. After the areas are fully covered, I rinse with tepid water and continue with my skin care, which includes toner, moisturiser and sunscreen.
COMPLEXION PERFECTION
Once my complexion is addressed, I move onto the perfection stage, i.e. I use minimal face makeup to create a flawless base. If your standard is foundation, bear in mind, in a virtual setting the approach is likely to look heavy-handed. I suggest switching to a lighter base such as Clarins Milky Boost, which is a white liquid which changes into a shade that resembles your skin tone as you massage it into the face and neck. The result is a luminous face which is enhanced by kiwi extract.
The limited screen space means that you should approach contouring with a light hand. I prefer to use a stick such as Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit because the muted, cool, soft brown shade blends seamlessly into the skin when dabbed on a with a contour brush.
The stick literally applies a natural shadow to the sides of my nose and softens my pointy chin. It is difficult to use incorrectly and makes it infinitely simple to achieve sharpened features.
EYES COMMAND THE SOUL … AND THE SCREEN
The eyes take centre stage, and I take a soft approach to my eyebrows. I suggest brushing them into place with a coloured eyebrow gel such as Benefit Gimme Brow. It does not flake and holds the eyebrows in place for hours. The small brush head permits you to apply a bit of extra product in the sparser areas, and it will never look overdone or artificial.
I brighten up the eyelid area by applying a primer such as Laura Mercier Eye Basics. The liquid is lightweight, easy to blend and leaves a powder soft finish. The finish is pretty and fresh, which permits you to forgo eye shadow with confidence and ease.
Dark circles can easily take centre stage but with correction and colour, it will at best occupy the back row of the nosebleeds. The key is to use contrasting textures whereby the corrector is a drier and the concealer is creamier so that they meld together and remain in place. I recommend the Live Tinted Hue Stick in Rise, a powerful yam shade that neutralises my dark circles with a few gentle dabs focused on the contour only.
I then add a few droplets of Givenchy Mister Instant Corrective Pen, and I tap them into the area until the contour matches the rest of my face.
I set the area with a light dusting of a brightening powder such as Guerlain Les Meteorites using a small-sized powder brush.
Prior to applying eye makeup such as liner and mascara, I always curl my lashes. I then take a long lasting liner such as Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Crayon in Ro(cocoa), a rich golden brown that adds warmth to my coffee peepers , and trace the upper lash line of both eyes.
I continue the definition by tight lining the eyes with the Shiseido Microliner Ink in Brown 02, to create the illusion of thicker eyelashes. I prefer brown because it adds definition like black but lacks black’s harshness.
I extend the whites of my eyes and create the illusion of proper rest by water lining using a cream coloured pencil such as Charlotte Tilbury Rock N’ Khol Eye Cheat.
I complete the eye area by layering on a curling, eye opening mascara such as Diorshow Iconic Overcurl because I want my eyes to be bright and open. My face will occupy 80% of the screen, and since I cannot rely on my body to non-verbally communicate, my eyes need to be clear and visible to pick up the slack.
CHEEKY AND FRESH
The cheeks occupy the largest surface area of the face, and I like to keep this area luminous with a neutral that veers toward pink. I like pink because it is feminine and creates the impression that you are flush from activity. I keep the shade in the neutral territory because a virtual meeting is still a professional one. I am a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk because it literally lifts my cheekbones and adds a hint of colour. I also use the centre, highlighter shade under my eyebrows to create a connection between the eyes and the cheeks. The collection boasts of an intense version of the blush, which means that all South Asian beauties can partake in a little bit of pillow talk.
FRESH MOUTH
I continue the pink theme in the lip area and prefer to use glosses to bring my pout to the fore. The advantage of gloss is that on a screen, its shininess is eye-catching and the shade is the picture of professional poise. There are two shades that I believe will flatter many South Asian beauties. The first is Clé de peau Lip Glorifier in Pink, because it is intensely hydrating and makes the lips glow.
If your lips are more pigmented, try Clarins Instant Light Lip Perfector in Toffee Pink Shimmer.
THE SUN SERVES YOU
The final, and critical, step is to be seated in a room filled with natural light. I like to sit facing a window so that I look sun kissed. Sunlight works with the glow elements of each product and bounced of your smoothed skin to create a gorgeous halo. If you are seated in a closed office and rely on a lamp for light, be prepared to glow for no one.
CHANGE BRINGS GLOW
The times we live in are stranger and sadder than usual… but it is also a time when we can use our creativity to enhance all aspects of our lives. From suggesting effective new, simple ideas at work, to creating a new, simple look for the office meeting, being forced into unusual circumstances can result in greatness when you let yourself glow.
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
