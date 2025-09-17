From TIFF50 to Festive Season: South Asian Glam Looks You Can Recreate

The South Asian presence at TIFF has gone from strength to strength over the years and this year at TIFF50 continued that tradition. Part of that strength radiates through the beauty looks of South Asian stars that have made hundreds of flashbulbs go off and thousands of smart phones go click. This year the standout beauty element of the South Asian stars is that they all exuded a soft glamour that can be replicated at home. Read on to learn how to integrate South Asian TIFF glamour into your upcoming festival season routines!

Bobby Deol, Beard Lessons

Indian actor Bobby Deol’s tall, dark, handsome looks will always turn heads; it is a law of the universe. At the viewing of 4K restored version of Sholay, he showed up looking so dapper in a powder blue suit and with that perfectly manicured beard, he was more than a mere sholay, he was raging hot.

As we march towards winter, Deol’s perfectly shaped beard is a wonderful inspiration for men who want to keep their faces warm by growing a beard. One key element is the quality of the hair, as in it should be conditioned and soft, so that the hair looks equal parts disciplined and lush.

It is important to integrate a beard massage ritual using a specialised product that is designed to reduce frizz and add moisture to strands. The Clarins Men Shave + Beard Oil is a wonderful option because it is two-in-one product that cares for the beard and provides a close, comfortable shave. It contains mastic shrub extract that coats and strengthens the hair and castor oil softens the overall beard. You can add a few droplets into the palms of the hands and then gently pat them onto the beard, adding gentle circular motions on the jawline to relieve tension. The product also softens hair so it can also be used to get a high-quality, lasting shave that is gentle on the skin.

Charli XCX, Black Liner Notes

British singer, songwriter and producer, Charli XCX, brought the perfect eyeliner game to TIFF. Her intense dark eyes were outlined by a simple black line with a touch of smokiness; these elements are a fast way to achieve a soft, glamourous look when you are heading for a afterwork cocktail.

I recommend using a black liquid liner such as the Live Tinted LEGACY Liner Liquid Kajal, because the obsidian pigment is unapologetic and the flexible tip glides easily along the lash line, so there are no tugs or missteps.

Once the line dries, I suggest dipping the tip of a cotton bud once into a deep grey shadow, such as MAC Eye Shadow in Print and then tapping the shadow along the eyeline, always making sure that that it is not opaque. I suggest grey, because a black shadow will make the eyes look sooty, and for this easy, glamourous look, we need a soft smoky effect.

Janhvi Kapoor, Flushed Cheeks

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor, sparked at TIFF, and her beauty looks were eye catching. What I appreciated about her looks were the soft, pink cheek that infused the face with luminous energy. The effect is almost like that a watercolour painting, and it is a timeless blush look that works for night and day.

For this type of blush look, I recommend using cream blushes because you just need to apply a circle to the centre of the upper cheek and then you blend it to the temples using clean fingers, until the pigment becomes diffuse and barely perceptible. For light to medium skin tomes, I recommend the Nars The Multiple in Orgasm Crave, a peachy pink shade with a touch of gold. I tried this shade the other day and I was impressed by the glide and pigment delivery. It is smooth in the skin and the product sits on the skin evenly. I then quickly blended out the colour and it spread easily, without any pilling. The colour set and lasted for several hours.

For deeper skin tones, I suggest using a cool baby pink such as Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm in Sweet Rosé. Even though the product can be applied with a brush, I still prefer to use my fingers to meld the product int the skin, to create a flushed effect.

Iman Vellani. Fresh-faced and Glowing

Canadian actress Iman Vellani’s fresh-faced beauty and earnest musings about filmmaking were inspirational. Her skin was glowing and as we head into colder climes, it will be a challenge to achieve glow when it is cold and windy.

On days when your complexion is lacklustre, I suggest that you adopt two steps into your complexion routine. The first is to apply a glowing primer such as the Estée Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance™ Watery Glow Primer. I like to apply 4 tiny dots to the following areas of my face: middle of the forehead, top of each cheek and the bottom of the chin and then spread it into surrounding areas using clean fingers. I like this formula because its gel-cream texture bursts into micro-size water droplets and smooths skin for beautiful makeup application. I have oiliness on my cheeks, and this primer never feels heavy on those areas.

After applying my foundation and blush I like to add a touch of gleam, and Benefit Glow La-La (5 shades available), a velvet highlighter is perfect. I love the texture because it is soft and when you apply it to the skin, the effect is immediate. Since this is velvety powder, you can build up the intensity, but I find that one application suffices; I look lit from within.

Huma Qureshi, Tips for Berry Lips

Indian actress Huma Qureshi brought glamour to all of the TIFF events that she attended what I noted was that she always wore a lovely berry pout in a soft matte finish that creates a just bitten look. This lip look is timeless and works for all brown beauties; you just need to decide if you prefer raspberries or blueberries.

To achieve this lip look, I wholeheartedly recommend that all South Asian beauties try Violette_FR Bisou Balm in Sucette, a bright raspberry pink. The glide is smooth, and I love the texture, because it is matte but not drying. I also love the soft, slightly gourmand, scent, which dissipates quickly. The colour is a true raspberry and brings brightness to the face.

Starry Thoughts

It was such a treat to stargaze at TIFF and to see talented artists wear beauty looks that are accessible and classic. Their easy looks demonstrate that glamour is not just for special occasions; everyday can be infused with a touch of glamour to bring out your inner star.

Suggested Readings:

Look Like The Stars With Our Expert Beauty & Fashion Tips Inspired By South Asian Celebs At #TIFF24

The Beauty Styles of Strong South Asian Women