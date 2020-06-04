Ayurveda, like oxygen, is everywhere in our lives, from the spices we use to soothe our ill tummies to the DIY face masques that help our skin; this science is powerful and helpful. We all do not have access to formally trained, certified doctors (aunties aside) but this does not mean that we cannot formally employ the Ayurvedic approach in our skin care. Check out these 3 beauty products that will bring Ayurveda into your skincare routine!

Ayurveda — Culture In Medicine

I write this blog because several years ago I suffered from severe stomach upset on a daily basis. I was at my wit’s end and I decided to visit an Ayurveda doctor who guided me in my nutrition. After a few months my condition improved, as did my skin, and my respect and appreciation for this science has grown immensely.

Given social distancing rules, we cannot visit an Ayurveda doctor but we can start to examine ingredients in skin care products. By understanding the ingredients, you can assess from an Ayurvedic standpoint what you should expect as an impact from the skin care product. The approach permitted me to understand that Ayurveda is not limited to South Asian products and approaches, it has a universal application and is omnipresent.This science benefits everyone and we should appreciate how our aunties tried to teach us about the benefits of turmeric face masques when we suffered from acne.

Ayurveda In My Skincare Routine

One of the hardest parts about acne is that pimples leave tiny, lasting scars, even if you do not bust them. In Ayurveda, the citric fruit in its mature states imparts a good complexion. Citric fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is recognized for its skin brightening property. I tested the power of vitamin c by incorporating Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment Ferment2 + Vitamin C into my morning routine for 5 weeks.

My complexion is far from perfect, because I have several trouble spots:

tiny scars under my chin because I plucked out the thick hairs

beloved patches on the high points of my left cheek bone due to the acne

discolouration at the corners of my mouth because of harsh toothpaste.

After three weeks I was astonished to see that my tiny scars had faded to the point that I could no longer tell them apart from the surrounding, clear skin. My cheeks and mouth looked brighter. After five weeks, my overall skin tone has increased uniformity and I am less conscious about my tiny scars.

As a proud Canadian Desi woman, I am lost without my liner and mascara. Green and blue eyes receive the majority of praise but they will never possess the depth, danger and mystery of enhanced coffee peepers. The trick to maintaining their beauty is treat the skin gently and to strengthen it. In Ayurveda roses are recognised for their ability to reduce wrinkles, improve complexion and slow the signs of aging.

The skin around the eyes is thin, and one of the areas which reveal the extent of your physical aging. It must always be treated like silk and respected like an empress. This is why I was excited to try the Laura Mercier Purifying Micellar Water because it contains rose water, namely Rosa Damascena Flower Water.

I loved how my eyes felt cushioned as a I dabbed the cotton pad on the area, and the product gently loosened even the tiniest granules of mascara which were stuck at the base of my lashes. My eyes looked refreshed and I did not feel compelled to rub my eyes. The presence of rose ingredients in this product made all the difference as I have used other micellar water which do not contain rose water and my eyes felt dry after being cleansed.

After you have removed eye make-up, you should continue to use ingredients that gently clean the face. Vasanti Detox Facial Cleanser contains grape seed oil which is derived from grapes, the champion fruit in Ayurveda because it contains medicinal properties such as increasing the moistness of body tissues.

The grape seed oil is extracted from the grape seeds that are leftover from winemaking, and in Ayurveda it is a recommended topical treatment for skin and hair. It contains vitamin E which is recognised for its moisturising quality. When I wash my face and neck, I want to remove impurities while simultaneously maintaining their softness. If the skin feels tight after cleaning, it means that your natural oils have been stripped. A product with grape seed oil helps cleanses while maintaining the integrity of the skin.

None of the products analysed for this blog tout being Ayurvedic but they all possess Ayurvedic elements. I love that even in skin care I am able to connect with South Asian culture that enhance my personal beauty.

Ayurveda — A New Approach Using Ancient Techniques

Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, I suggest that you visit an Ayurveda doctor to assess your doshas. In this assessment you will have the opportunity to voice concerns about the state of your skin and like me, you will learn what ingredients (not just in food but in skin care) can help you look your best. Sometimes the latest and greatest innovations need to be tempered by thoughts and and ideas from the ancient world to create a modern approach to looking great.

Main Image Photo Credit: Nikita Tikhomirov/Unsplash