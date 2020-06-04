These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
Beauty Jun 04, 2020
Ayurveda, like oxygen, is everywhere in our lives, from the spices we use to soothe our ill tummies to the DIY face masques that help our skin; this science is powerful and helpful. We all do not have access to formally trained, certified doctors (aunties aside) but this does not mean that we cannot formally employ the Ayurvedic approach in our skin care. Check out these 3 beauty products that will bring Ayurveda into your skincare routine!
Ayurveda — Culture In Medicine
I write this blog because several years ago I suffered from severe stomach upset on a daily basis. I was at my wit’s end and I decided to visit an Ayurveda doctor who guided me in my nutrition. After a few months my condition improved, as did my skin, and my respect and appreciation for this science has grown immensely.
Given social distancing rules, we cannot visit an Ayurveda doctor but we can start to examine ingredients in skin care products. By understanding the ingredients, you can assess from an Ayurvedic standpoint what you should expect as an impact from the skin care product. The approach permitted me to understand that Ayurveda is not limited to South Asian products and approaches, it has a universal application and is omnipresent.This science benefits everyone and we should appreciate how our aunties tried to teach us about the benefits of turmeric face masques when we suffered from acne.
Ayurveda In My Skincare Routine
One of the hardest parts about acne is that pimples leave tiny, lasting scars, even if you do not bust them. In Ayurveda, the citric fruit in its mature states imparts a good complexion. Citric fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is recognized for its skin brightening property. I tested the power of vitamin c by incorporating Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment Ferment2 + Vitamin C into my morning routine for 5 weeks.
My complexion is far from perfect, because I have several trouble spots:
- tiny scars under my chin because I plucked out the thick hairs
- beloved patches on the high points of my left cheek bone due to the acne
- discolouration at the corners of my mouth because of harsh toothpaste.
After three weeks I was astonished to see that my tiny scars had faded to the point that I could no longer tell them apart from the surrounding, clear skin. My cheeks and mouth looked brighter. After five weeks, my overall skin tone has increased uniformity and I am less conscious about my tiny scars.
As a proud Canadian Desi woman, I am lost without my liner and mascara. Green and blue eyes receive the majority of praise but they will never possess the depth, danger and mystery of enhanced coffee peepers. The trick to maintaining their beauty is treat the skin gently and to strengthen it. In Ayurveda roses are recognised for their ability to reduce wrinkles, improve complexion and slow the signs of aging.
The skin around the eyes is thin, and one of the areas which reveal the extent of your physical aging. It must always be treated like silk and respected like an empress. This is why I was excited to try the Laura Mercier Purifying Micellar Water because it contains rose water, namely Rosa Damascena Flower Water.
I loved how my eyes felt cushioned as a I dabbed the cotton pad on the area, and the product gently loosened even the tiniest granules of mascara which were stuck at the base of my lashes. My eyes looked refreshed and I did not feel compelled to rub my eyes. The presence of rose ingredients in this product made all the difference as I have used other micellar water which do not contain rose water and my eyes felt dry after being cleansed.
After you have removed eye make-up, you should continue to use ingredients that gently clean the face. Vasanti Detox Facial Cleanser contains grape seed oil which is derived from grapes, the champion fruit in Ayurveda because it contains medicinal properties such as increasing the moistness of body tissues.
The grape seed oil is extracted from the grape seeds that are leftover from winemaking, and in Ayurveda it is a recommended topical treatment for skin and hair. It contains vitamin E which is recognised for its moisturising quality. When I wash my face and neck, I want to remove impurities while simultaneously maintaining their softness. If the skin feels tight after cleaning, it means that your natural oils have been stripped. A product with grape seed oil helps cleanses while maintaining the integrity of the skin.
None of the products analysed for this blog tout being Ayurvedic but they all possess Ayurvedic elements. I love that even in skin care I am able to connect with South Asian culture that enhance my personal beauty.
Ayurveda — A New Approach Using Ancient Techniques
Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, I suggest that you visit an Ayurveda doctor to assess your doshas. In this assessment you will have the opportunity to voice concerns about the state of your skin and like me, you will learn what ingredients (not just in food but in skin care) can help you look your best. Sometimes the latest and greatest innovations need to be tempered by thoughts and and ideas from the ancient world to create a modern approach to looking great.
Main Image Photo Credit: Nikita Tikhomirov/Unsplash
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!