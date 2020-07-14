Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
Beauty Jul 14, 2020
What is more beautiful than brown skin? Bronze skin that is kissed with a touch of bronzer because South Asian women are meant to be touched by the sun — without the damaging UV rays of course! Check out these bronzers that are perfect for brown skin.
At first blush, it seems odd to add bronzer to naturally warm skin tones but it is no more odd than adding bronzer to naturally fairer and cooler skin tones to achieve a sun kissed look. A bronzer, when applied properly, lifts the overall complexion, infusing the face and neck with a healthy glow. The glow suits South Asian skin tones in particular, because we are already blessed with warmth. Bronzer just turns up the heat and adds more zest to our beauty beat.
SIMPLE COMPLEXION PREPARATION
The trick to successful bronzer application is to perfect the complexion, i.e. minimising dark circles and spots, with a touch of base application. During the summer, I love to tap a stick foundation such as Benefit Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation (12 shades available) on my trouble areas such as around my mouth, my under eyes and atop my colonies of brown spots on my cheeks.
I use my freshly washed fingers to tap the product in place, and then use a sponge to spot apply a translucent powder such as Stellar Beauty Cosmic Face Setting Powder in Glow 02 (3 shades available) to ensure that my colour remains even.
SKIN TONE AND SKIN INTENSITY – THE ANALYSIS AND THE LEXICON
Step One: Figure Out Your Skin Tone
The next step is bronzer application, and the first decision is to select the correct product based on your skin tone and glow goal. Skin tone in bronzer speak is analyzed through your undertone, and intensity of pigment. You determine your skin tone by looking at your wrists to discern the colour of your veins. Here’s a quick chart to help you figure out your skin tone:
|VEIN COLOUR
|SKIN TONE
|Green
|Warm
|Blue
|Cool
|Barely visible
|Neutral
Step Two: Establish Your Skin’s Pigment Density
The next step is to establish your skin’s pigment intensity, i.e. fair, medium or dark. In many bronzer shades the intensity is indicated by the number where the lower ones denote shades for fair skin tones while higher numbers denote shades for darker ones. Some brands use adjectives to indicate the intensity, for example, beige is for fair skin, honey is for medium skin and cocoa is for dark skins. Remember that unlike complexion correction products, bronzers do not need to perfectly match your skin. The bronzer should appear to be a natural enhancement of your already lovely brown skin. Consequently, several South Asian women of varying skin intensities can be enhanced by the same bronzer even though their foundations and concealers shades vary greatly.
GREAT BRONZERS FOR SOUTH ASIAN GODDESSES
Once you understand your skin tone, you need to decide your glow goal. Bronzers come in a variety of finishes such as shimmer and matte, and formulae such as powder and cream. I have found five bronzers that would flatter a plethora of South Asian beauties, and they are listed herein below:
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer (4 shades available) is a matte bronzer that is designed to add a hint of sun. The compact contains a finely-milled, tightly-packed powder that is subtle and perfect for bronzer novices.
Fenty Beauty Cheeks out Freestyle Cream Bronzer (7 shades available) looks intense in the pan but when you dab it onto your face, you receive a soft glow that easily blends into the skin. If your skin tends to be dry, the creamy finish is ideal.
Vasanti Mineral Bronzer in Sun Peach Glow (3 shades available), is an interesting bronzer-blush hybrid. The powder looks like a glowing sunset, and is far removed from the warmer, classic, sepia-hued products. However, on a dark skin tone, the depth of the sunset really makes dark skin glow.
Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna (4 shades available) is a classic bronzer that contains a hint of gold shimmer. It adds glamour, and imparts the impression that you spent the day at the beach;
Guerlain Terracotta & Glow Palette (universal shade) contains three pans of product in a handy compact. The first pan is a cooler shade of brown that is ideal for contouring lightly, the second pan contains the soft shimmery bronzer and the third pan is split between a gold and pink blushes. This palette is perfect for people who are well-versed in applying complexion products.
APPLICATION – PIROUETTING TO A SUN KISSED GLOW
Once you have selected your bronzer, the next step is application. The trick is to not confuse bronzer and blush application. The bronzer is designed to enhance the complexion and add glow to the face.The blush is designed to enhance the cheekbones and to bring colour to the face. The difference in the roles means that the bronzer should be applied with a light hand, like a ballerina who pirouettes across the stage.
It is important to use a specialized brush such as the Charlotte Tilbury the Air-Brush, a retractable, travel-friendly brush, that is tightly packed with semi-flexible hairs.
The brush when tapped across the surface of a powder bronzer picks up a smidge of product, which is the perfect amount because bronzer can quickly transform into a muddy look when applied with a heavy hand. The key is to build intensity with multiple applications, rather than applying a wallop of product and then using wipes to remove it.
The application is fairly easy and I find it helpful to think of pirouettes as I apply the bronzer:
- Once you have passed over the surface of the bronzer, tap the brush to remove excess particles, and place the brush on one side of the forehead and tap it to the opposite end, such that you have only applied the bronzer on the centre third of the forehead, which is the part that protrudes and absorbs the most sun.
- Pass the brush over the bronzer again, and this time place it on a temple and pass the brush across the face, such that you touch the cheekbones and the tip of your nose and arrive at the opposite temple. As with the forehead, you will have lightly applied bronzer to other jutting parts of the face.
- Pass the brush over the bronzer again, and this time dab it on the point of the chin, and then the collar bones, so that there is a continuity of glow from the forehead to the exposed neck area.
If you have opted for a creamy bronzer, make sure to apply it to same areas of the face and neck. Your application tool, will be freshly washed fingers, preferably the pointer and middle ones. I like to position them tightly together, and then apply the bronzer with a series of light dabs. I repeat the dabs until the bronzer is diffused into a natural glow.
SUNNY DAYS AND SKIN TO MATCH
Bronzer is an integral part of my vanity during the summer because I do tan, and I want to optimize my beauty by celebrating my skin colour. It is imperative that you identify your skin tone and then select a product that helps you celebrate your brown beauty. Once you have the product, all you need is a light hand to enhance what you already have — a gorgeous complexion.
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips
-
Don't Be Basic With These Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch
-
Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid
-
Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
-
3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
-
Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
-
Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
-
Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview
-
Pile It On: Channel Your Vintage Auntie With The Mega-Bun
-
Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!
-
Bring Some Real Roshni To Your Complexion With These Spring Beauty Tips
-
Get Your Kaam Game On With Our 9 To 5 Guide To Key Office Beauty Essentials
-
Holi Haute: Give Your Eyes Vivid Holi Colours With These Key Beauty Tips
-
Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
-
Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!