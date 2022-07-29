Malaika Arora is definitely having a moment. With her edgy sartorial choices which accentuate her incredibly fit silhouette, she is someone who seems to be ageless. That is even more evident when we take a look at her latest pix. Exuding a classic Hollywood vibe, what can not be ignored is her impeccable beauty look. Crisp, clean and a complete polar opposite from the contoured class. And we love it!

Malaika Arora attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and photos of her wearing a white saree on the red carpet are sizzling.

It’s her glass skin, soft smokey eyes an nude lips look that’s got the attention of many.

Here are some products to help you get the look:

Glass Skin

Laniege Glowy Makeup Serum

Nude Lips:

Live Tinted Huestick in True

These are perfect way to give your skin and lips that dewy summer vibe!

