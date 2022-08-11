Celeb Beauty Alert: We Can’t Resist Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Glow

Alia Bhatt has been busy marking many firsts. First as a bride, now as an expectant mother and lastly as a first-time producer of her latest film “Darlings” which hit Netflix on August 8th. However, when it comes to her trademark natural look we can’t help but be drawn to her glow. Here’s her beauty look and 3 ways you can get shine as well!

Her glowing beauty look was also shades of brown — deep shadow, brown lips and highlights on her cheekbones.

3 Ways To Get That Look:

Deep Shadow

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Cheeky Chicu

Highlighter

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Brown Lips:

Ilia Balmy Tinted Hydrating Lip Balm

These are perfect way to give your skin, eyes and lips that dewy summer glow!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/aliaabhatt