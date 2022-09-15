TIFF 2022: Our Fave Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet

After a 2-year of virtual and semi-live events, this year the Toronto International Film Festival is back and we are thrilled to see such beautiful looks that graced the red carpet. Was it worth the wait? Yes! Check out all the gorgeous looks here!

There were 2 parallel thoughts when it came to beauty themes on the various red carpet. And that is why we loved how the beauty trends played out at this year’s TIFF

Bold Lips and Soft(ish) Eyes

Kate Hudson On The Knives Out: Glass Onion Red Carpet

Sajal Aly At What’s Love Gotta Do With It Premiere

From Hollywood to Lollywood Kate Hudson brought the brilliant red right to centre stage. Meanwhile, Sajal Aly from Pakistan brought out her 90s look complete with fringe bangs and lined eyes.

Muted Tones & Natural Glow

Janelle Monae On The Knives Out: Glass Onion Red Carpet

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan At The Fabelmans Premiere

Emma Corrin At My Policeman Premiere

These three beauties wanted to let their skin shine with dewy complexions, muted tones and basically ditching the contoured way for some classic beauty moves.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.tribune.com, www.instagram.com